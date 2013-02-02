‘Anna Karenina,’ ‘Life of Pi’ and ‘Skyfall’ win at the 17th annual Art Directors Guild Awards

The 17th annual Art Directors Guild awards were also held this evening. On the film side, as always, awards were given in three categories: period, fantasy and contemporary. Check out the nominees here.

On the period side of things, Sarah Greenwood triumphed for “Anna Karenina.” She and her set decorator Katie Spencer ought to still be seen as the favorite for the Oscar, though it’s interesting that David Gropman beat out some stiff competition in the fantasy field for “Life of Pi.” Could it be a surprise winner at the Oscars? The two films are nominated there alongside “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” “Les Misérables” and “Lincoln” at the Oscars.

Meanwhile, in the contemporary field, it was “Skyfall” that took home the win. Contemporary films so rarely get an Oscar nod but I thought this one really deserved it. Alas.

Once again, the winners of the 17th annual Art Directors Guild Awards below.

Period Film

“Anna Karenina”

Fantasy Film

“Life of Pi”

Contemporary Film

“Skyfall”