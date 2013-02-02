‘Anna Karenina,’ ‘Life of Pi’ and ‘Skyfall’ win at the 17th annual Art Directors Guild Awards

02.03.13 6 years ago 4 Comments

The 17th annual Art Directors Guild awards were also held this evening. On the film side, as always, awards were given in three categories: period, fantasy and contemporary. Check out the nominees here.

On the period side of things, Sarah Greenwood triumphed for “Anna Karenina.” She and her set decorator Katie Spencer ought to still be seen as the favorite for the Oscar, though it’s interesting that David Gropman beat out some stiff competition in the fantasy field for “Life of Pi.” Could it be a surprise winner at the Oscars? The two films are nominated there alongside “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” “Les Misérables” and “Lincoln” at the Oscars.

Meanwhile, in the contemporary field, it was “Skyfall” that took home the win. Contemporary films so rarely get an Oscar nod but I thought this one really deserved it. Alas.

Once again, the winners of the 17th annual Art Directors Guild Awards below. Keep track of all the madness at The Circuit.

Period Film
“Anna Karenina”

Fantasy Film
“Life of Pi”

Contemporary Film
“Skyfall”

Around The Web

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSANNA KARENINAArt Directors Guild AwardsIn ContentionLIFE OF PISKYFALL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP