Anna Kendrick, Bryan Cranston and Miles Teller work together to ‘Get a Job’

03.07.12 6 years ago

Bryan Cranston, Anna Kendrick and “Project X'” breakout star Miles Teller have applied for the ensemble comedy “Get A Job” from director Dylan Kidd (“Roger Dodger”)  and CBS Films.

Nick Braun (“Prom”), Alison Brie (“Community”), Brandon T. Jackson (“Tropic Thunder”), Christopher Mintz-Plasse (“Superbad”) and Jay Pharoah (“Saturday Night Live”) are also set to co-star in the film. 

“Get A Job” follows four recent college grads as they transition into adulthood and try to survive in the current job market. Cranston and Teller will play father and son, both searching for gainful employment. The screenplay is by Kyle Pennekamp and Scott Turpel.

“We are making an emotionally honest comedy about the challenges that every generation faces in our rapidly changing world. We have assembled an extraordinary cast to make that happen,” Kidd said in a press release.

An Academy Award nominee for her supporting role in “Up in the Air,” Kendrick will soon appear in “What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” “Paranorman,” and, of course, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part II.”

The busy Cranston co-starred in last year’s “Drive,” and will soon finish his award-winning work on AMC’s “Breaking Bad.” On the big screen, he’ll appear in “John Carter,” Ben Affleck’s “Argo” and the remake of “Total Recall.”

Teller, meanwhile, will continue partying in “21 & Over,” from the writers of “The Hangover.”

