Anna Kendrick to counsel James McAvoy in new cancer dramedy

Anna Kendrick is starting to reap the benefits of her critically acclaimed and award-winning role in “Up in the Air.” The “Twilight” franchise star has just joined James McAvoy in Mandate’s new untitled cancer dramedy.

The new movie finds McAvoy as 25-year-old who is shocked to discover he has cancer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the script is based on the real life experiences of Will Reiser, a screenwriter diagnosed around the same age who battled the disease for several years. Kendrick will play a young psychologist assigned to McAvoy’s character despite her lack of real life experience.

Seth Rogen also has a role in the film and will produce alongside writing partner Evan Goldberg and Ben Karlin. Reiser, who survived the disease, is executive producing. “Friends with Money’s” Nicole Holofcener was set to direct until bowing out in November over location differences. Jonathan Levine, best known for his underrated Sundance flick “The Wackness,” has stepped in to allow the project to move forward.

Shooting should begin next month in Vancouver, although Kendrick will need to book a return ticket to Los Angeles to attend the Academy Awards in March where she’s sure to be nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Air.”

Kendrick will have a busy 2010 with “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” and “Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World” set to make waves with moviegoers.