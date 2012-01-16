They want you to like them

With the Golden Globes a memory and the announcement of this year”s Oscar nominations on January 24 just on the horizon, perhaps it’s time to take a bit of the piss out of awards season. The validity of certain awards shows and organizations aside, it is an incredible professional accomplishment to be included in the hunt at all. It speaks to a level of success that most only dream of in a profoundly competitive industry. At the same time, perspective is often in order.
I have worked in entertainment for my entire adult life and have as great a passion for film today as I did in the throes of dreamy youth. No one”s feeding babies here, however. Even in an arena as large as the one the artists under discussion here dwell in, it”s important to have at least some measure of humor and ability to self-deprecate to season the inevitable neurosis that comes with working in a creative field
Anna Paquin demonstrated a remarkable sense of honesty about the more vainglorious aspects of an actor”s process during our recent discussion on Kenneth Lonergan’s “Margaret.” The actress delivers one of the most nuanced and rich performances of her career, and yet she confesses that she is unable to see the forest of her stunning portrayal for the trees of what she deems to be her awkward mannerisms.
“I was watching it recently with curiosity and that abject loathing that comes every time I see something I”ve done on screen,” she told me (an aside I didn’t include in the original piece). “I think any actor, if they”re honest, can pick apart any given moment that ends up on screen and be like, ‘Ah, I really wish that I”d done that, or that they”d used the take where I did that or that I didn”t make that facial expression.” It”s part of the vapid narcissism of my job. You completely lose yourself in some character and do something that is wildly unflattering on screen and feel totally fine about it until you watch it.”
Celebrity is a strange and (for most of us) incomprehensible way to experience reality. It, in some respects, locks a person into a by-default childish state (this is particularly true for actors who are treated as cherished toddlers on most film sets). It also carries with it, I would imagine, some measure of paranoia and a distinct amount of (earned or unearned) influence.
But we must imagine that many actors and filmmakers, even several of the greats, do covet the feel of golden statues in their hands and the warm lights and eyes on their faces as they accept them. They’re people. Sally Field’s famous “you like me, right now, you like me!” cry is the id of it all coming to the fore.
For an example of two great performers’ dalliance with honors, take a look at the video below, which features Carol Kane channeling Carol Channing and Mario Cantone channeling Lauren Bacall as they read excerpts of the two legendary actress’s respective autobiographies that concern the build up to and emotional impact of a Tony Award nomination and win. Loving and comedic homage is paid to the vanity and insanity that is inherently part and parcel of the life of an actor and awards season.
I really enjoyed this article (as well as your interview with Anna Paquin.) It’s easy to forget that “stars” are just normal people that live extremely abnormal existences (make lots of money, have paparrazi following them, have people make horrible comments about their personal lives all the time) so when they get to have positive reinforcement from these awards, it really does help build their confidence and encourage them. I think in any line of business that when someone tells you that you’ve done a good job (or if you earn an award), you can’t help but feel really jubilant and maybe act flighty at that moment. It just happens that our culture has made it such a spectator sport for witnessing stars’ reactions to being told that at that exact moment they are the best at what they do. So surely their ego and vanity gets stroked and they can say or do stupid things when they win awards (that they may or may not deserve), but that is what we expect them to do and why we watch anyway. At least that is why I watch…
Thank you and yes, I think we’re all often driven by similar desires and needs, but the fact is — the whole world isn’t watching us. These are the questions I always want to ask these folks: “Isn’t it odd to be you? Don’t you find it somehow strange that I’ve walked in here knowing all sorts of little factoids about your career and yet we’ve never met.” But, particularly for those who’ve done this for the majority of their lives, how could they really know any different?
That video is absolutely uproarious. Best Moment: Mario Cantone switching into Katharine Hepburn mode.
Also, since it’s on the subject of actresses discussing their acting award nominations, it has to be said… Louise Fletcher robbed Carol Kane blind at the Oscars.
I love that video as well :). And Carol Kane for that matter.