Anne Hathaway goes through hell in 18 brand-new ‘Les Miserables’ images

In anticipation of its Dec. 25 release, moviegoers have received an early Christmas gift with a slew of new images from Tom Hooper’s “Les Miserables,” the upcoming adaptation of the long-running stage musical that takes place in 19th century France.

Starring Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, Eddie Redmayne, Samantha Barks, Helena Bonham Carter, Sacha Baron Cohen, Isabelle Allen and Aaron Tveit, the film received rapturous early praise in its first (ok, second) public screening at New York City’s Lincoln Center late last month.

Click through the gallery below for all the wretched goodness.
 

