Anne Hathaway Sings ‘Broadway Versions’ Of Hip Hop Songs On Jimmy Fallon

Full disclosure: I went into this video with high expectations. There are a lot of 'Hathahaters' still percolating over a year after her Oscar campaign and I desperately wanted Jimmy Fallon to inject some self-aware, self-deprecating humor into this bit to win Hathaway back some good will. Which he most likely succeeded in doing. She nails the singing and her comedic timing is spot on. But there was this uncomfortable sensation growing behind my eyes the longer the medley played. A tiny warning siren trying to get my attention. And then, about when 'Bitch Don't Kill My Vibe” started, it hit me. Oh noooooo, this was appropriation.
White people, we need to talk. This is getting embarrassing for us as a whole. It's funny and sometimes poignant to take a popular song and change the genre. Less so when you ignore the cultural connotations of 'classing up rap' because then wow no. Full stop. If you want to give yourself aural pleasure do yourself a favor and go listen to ScottBradleeLovesYa and his band Postmodern Jukebox (most likely the inspiration for Fallon's bit). But hey, maybe I'm wrong. Maybe this isn't a classic accidental piece of institutionalized racism so systematic to our country. Maybe I'm just the bitch killing the vibe. But entertainment doesn't exist in a vacuum; context matters.
Let’s talk about context then, a black band the Roots played the piano; it was presented as “hip hop as you never heard it before” not “this is the way you should hear it”.
I liked this skit better when MadTV did it years ago – when they sang rap songs as a barbershop quartet.
I don’t think you’re a buzz kill but even as someone who tries to be as sensitive to this kinda thing as I can as a privileged White Male, which the basic assumption that most of humanity is either stupid, or just kind of awful, I really don’t see this as institutionalized racism rearing it’s ugly head. It’s a tired bit…I mean going back to the Average White Guys cover version of Boyz in the Hood…this is just kind of part of music. This is slightly different because it’s explicitly for humor but is this meme also considered “racism” – [knowyourmeme.com]?
Because I just don’t see it that way. When a few years ago people got a kick out of saying “Who Dat Gon Beat Dem Saints?” when the New Orleans Saints went to the Superbowl…is that racism/cajunism?
To act like there aren’t multiple cultures existing in America, and that quite often the language and customs of one won’t amuse/confuse the other is silly.
When Richard Pryor or Eddie Murphy would do their “White person” voice, is that racism? I guess I just seriously doubt that Jimmy Fallon has a racist bone in his body. And that makes a big difference for me. If anything, this makes fun more of the white people who continue to act like rap is some strange urban-only nonsense. I’d say it’s far for reflective than vindictive
‘White people, we need to talk.’
Piss off Donna.
Here’s a quote from Chris Rock – the funniest man on the planet – ‘I love black people…but I hate niggers’.
I find it very ironic that the song that made you pause was “Bitch don’t kill my vibe”. For some reason, the song with a term denigrating women in the title is more offensive to you when it is sang by a white women than when it is sang by a black man.