Hathaway, Hanks and Berry get lead Oscar pushes for ‘Dark Knight Rises’ and ‘Cloud Atlas’

One of the things we’ve been looking to get confirmation on regarding Warner Bros. Pictures’ Oscar campaigns this year is just where Tom Hanks and Halle Berry would be pushed for Tom Tykwer and the Wachowskis’ “Cloud Atlas.” Lead seemed to be the obvious call (both are the movie stars and have the most screen time across the various stories in which they appear and the characters they play), but it’s always possible something like this puts everyone up for supporting.
It turns out the two will indeed go lead for the film. I suppose you can consider them contenders in our Best Actor and Best Actress galleries, then. The real surprise from the studio, however, is the decision to place “The Dark Knight Rises” star Anne Hathaway in the lead actress category as opposed to supporting. Is that indicative of a serious rallying or simply a smart decision to get out of the way of another film?
The only lead push for Universal’s “Les Misérables” will be Hugh Jackman, as we confirmed some time ago. Everyone else, including Hathaway (who has a show-stopping if fleeting role in the film), will go supporting. Gunning for lead with Christopher Nolan’s Batman denouement keeps Hathaway from crashing with herself in the supporting actress competition.
But the studio has never laid off the notion of a major Oscar push for “The Dark Knight Rises,” even when reviews didn’t quite reach the level of “The Dark Knight.” The feeling is that Nolan has shown awards consistency and that there is a lot of goodwill for him to finally be recognized by the Academy. Many believe his 2008 blockbuster would have been a Best Picture nominee under the current system and it is generally seen as the film that sparked the movement to change things up in the category. “Rises” didn’t quite reach “Knight”‘s domestic box office gross, but it topped it worldwide with a $1.07 billion haul, second only to “The Avengers” this year.
In my opinion, Hathaway was best in show in the film, which I found largely disappointing in a minority assessment. Tom Hardy crafted an intriguing and magnetic character and in some ways seems like a likelier contender (not that anyone is really in the hunt), but Hathaway’s Selina Kyle was fully-fleshed out and extended past the shadow Michelle Pfeiffer cast 20 years ago in Tim Burton’s “Batman Returns.”
Christian Bale will also get a lead push, while Hardy, Michael Caine, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Gary Oldman and Marion Cotillard will all go supporting.
“The Dark Knight Rises” arrives on DVD/Blu-ray on December 4. “Cloud Atlas” opens nationwide on October 26.
I suppose category fraud doesn’t matter much when you have 0.00% chance at a nomination. Smart to step out of Les Mis’ way.
I agree. But I have to say, and I’ll step down from this argument if she’s as great in “Les Mis” as we think she will be, but I think she deserves serious consideration for her work in “Rises”. I agree with Kris’ assessment that she was best in show (Although I liked the film a bit more than he did) and managed to be the only nearly universally liked element of the film even though many initially thought she was miscast.
Agreed. I can’t see any of these happening.
Hathaway is the lead actress in TDKR. Cotillard is supporting. Hardly category fraud, John.
It’s a supporting role. The category is “Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role,” not “Performance by an Actress in a Role that, Relative to Other Actresses in the Film, Could be Considered the Leading Female Role.”
Not every movie has a male and female lead.
Matt, like that stopped the Academy from nominating Viola Davis for The Help.
Not an equivalent situation at all, Gabriel. I could get into the specifics of why Emma Stone and Viola Davis are mutual leads in that film, but fuck it — who cares anymore?
Gabriel, as Guy says, not an equivalent situation (though there are a few to choose from). Regardless, where do I say anything about the Academy’s behavior? I simply stated that, no matter what happens come nomination day (and, in the case of Anne Hathaway in TDKR, my guess is not much), Hathaway’s role is a supporting one.
This was clearly done just to keep Hathaway from stealing votes from herself, although I doubt many people would have put her down for “The Dark Knight Rises” anyway. I thought she was good enough in the movie (which I didn’t like overall), but in no way do I think it’s a leading role. It just goes to show how silly this whole category placement thing can get when Philip Seymour Hoffman and Helen Hunt are supporting for “The Master” and “The Sessions,” respectively, yet Anne Hathaway is a lead for “The Dark Knight Rises.”
I do, however, wonder if Anne Hathaway could pull off a Golden Globe nomination. We all know how much the HFPA loves giving big stars multiple nominations.
She wasn’t the best of this movie. Hardy was much better than her.
Disagreed. “When I finally saw the light it was nothing but BLINDING!” lol
I don’t think anything is funnier in that movie than Marion Cotillard’s death scene. And the look on Gary Oldman’s face when it cuts to him.
If Hardy gets awards consideration this year, it will probably be for This Means War in the Worst Actor category.
I gotta go with Joseph Gordon Levitt as TDKR’s MVP. Hathaway was fun but very sparse through the film.
I’d say Hathaway and Levitt were out ahead of everybody else.
Kris, “I’m adaptable!” lol
Bale, Caine and Hardy were the best in the film.
The best actor in Cloud Atlas is Jim Broadbent. He owns that movie. I’m stunned that his name isn’t being mentioned for Supporting Actor.
Jim Broadbent is my favorite actor…such a pro in every way.
In fact, TDKR, The Avengers and The Hunger Games need to be represented in every major category from BP on down to the techs. Directing consideration for Nolan, Joss Whedon and Gary Ross as well.
They are actually gonna campaign for Hathway for TDKR? This has to be a joke. She was garbage in that garbage film. Try as she might, her character was just so horribly written just like everyone else that she had no shot to salvage what was on page.
Is WB serious about an Oscar push for TDKR??? If this makes it in somehow, it would easily be the worst nominee of the decade.
Did you see “War Horse” and “Extemely Loud and Incredibly Close” last year?
Yep and liked them. They were not even the worse last year, let alone of the decade.
You’re joking, right? Her Selina Kyle was the best thing about the movie. We didn’t get enough of her IMO. What’s laughable is that they’re even considering throwing Marion in for supporting. Her death scene had me laughing and cringing at the same time.
I liked War Horse. As for Extremely Loud, I can’t decide if it is worse than The Lovely Bones or not.
Loved War Horse and consider it to be among the very best of last year. Haven’t seen Extremely Loud.
Extremely Loud is just proof that even crap can get nominated as long as it has Stephen Daldry’s name on it.
I like Extremely Loud just fine. Its a risky movie with an extremely unlikable lead character (a child no less) and for much of its running time has a lot of unpleasant and challenging situations. The end doesn’t quite come together but I think the movie is well made and committed to the thorny path of healing from a life-upsetting grief.
The only things that are “garbage” and not to mention I hope you’re joking Red_Wine are those remarks you just made about anne and TDKR itself.
After all these new hypefilms (looper included) – TDKR remains the best of the year for me. A messy film, but a glorious mess indeed.
Makes sense to me. Hathaway’s role is Supporting in Les Miserables while her role in TDKR is pretty substantial.
So it makes sense in general, as well as not wanting to take votes from Les Miserables.
Kris, is there any sort of push or big campaign coming together for The Hunger Games? I know at this point Jennifer Lawrence is infinitely more likely to be recognized for her work in Silver Linings, but the movie as a whole at least deserves some technical recognition, and if I’m being honest still ranks in my 5 personal favorites of the year.
Anne Hathaway was the MVP in TDKR, also Christian Bale ( his best Bruce Wayne performance) , Tom Hardy ( he acted mostly with his eyes ) , and Joseph Gordon-Levitt were very effective. Hathaway always had charisma, but after seeing her in TDKR, I now see her as a movie star ( she brought so much star power in every scene) . She was not in many scenes , yet she stole the movie-that takes major talent to pull that off . Especially, when Anne was acting opposite the greats- Gary Oldman, Bale, Hardy, Morgan Freeman , and Michael Caine. I really believe Hathaway’s splendid turn in TDKR , and her supposedly good turn in Les Miserables, will help her win the Supporting Actress Oscar. Having two very solid and varied performances in two different films , will give her a huge advantage over her competition.
While I enjoyed TDKR (and Hathaway’s performance in particular), for me the whole think just felt a notch below Batman Begins and The Dark Knight.
WB can push for Picture, Director, Actor(s) all they want but it’s not going to happen. I’m a big fan of Nolan and think he was the year’s Best Director two years ago (Inception), but if he’s waited this long for a directing nom then he can just wait a little longer.
In fact, the only place I’d like to see this film show up at all is in VFX. The cinematography, sound, editing, etc was all showy and may get some votes, but to me all the craft work felt disappointing next to the accomplishment that was The Dark Knight.
Halle Berry’s Oscar win was a terrible mistake. We won’t be fooled again.
Oh my God—an Academy member. You probably voted against Viola Davis to keep Actress pure and white again—fuck you.
/3rt: No need for either the aggression, the presumption of identity or the baseless accusations of racism. Calm down a little.
/3rt – I think you’re on the wrong Oscar website.
Anne Hathaway deserves the Best Actress Oscar for TDKR. It’s one of the best performnaces of all time.
That’s bold.
LOL, Chris138. Love that understatement.
Gosh. If that’s one of the best performances of all time, Hathaway’s work in Rachel Getting Married must be indisputably the single greatest performance ever committed to celluloid.
It’s a more notable/show off performance than Rachel Getting Married. And it’s a role she will be remembered fondly for (how often do we see a female being a highlight in a massive genre picture?) Not to mention she had to overcome predetermined judgment from the internet and peeps like Tapley
Should be nominated for that alone.
I saw TDKR, had a strong reaction to it (in a negative sense), and already forgot that Hathaway was in it (vaguely fun though her performance may be).
She’s not getting a nomination for TDKRs. And if you want to nominate that type of film (which is fine withme) then Jennifer Lawrence would merit a nomination for Hunger Games much more than Hathaway in TDKRs.