Annotating the racism of Johnny Depp’s Tonto

We’ve all always suspected that Johnny Depp’s portrayal of the pidgin English-speaking wildman Tonto in ‘The Lone Ranger’ might be more than a little racist, but now that we have an abundance of official images to go on, we can say conclusively that yep, this character is offensive as hell. Even better, Johnny-as-Tonto graces the cover of the new issue of Rolling Stone in full-on American Indian caricature mode. How how, paleface!
Exactly how cartoonish can this character get? Here are just some of the offenses of Johnny’s Tonto.
(I’m like 4% Cherokee, so I am an expert on American Indian culture.)
You spelled Pocahontas wrong.
LMAO!
A) If you grew up off the reservation, are not an official member of a tribe, and don’t participate in any of the culture calling yourself American Indian because you have “like 4% Cherokee” in your blood is widely considered to be racist in at least the Southwest Indian culture.
B) None of my Indian friends find his character racist. Instead they think he’s hilarious.
C) What my Indian friends do find racist, though, is when non-Indians declare what is/isn’t racist regarding their own culture. California & NY style PC terms like “Native American” piss them off to no end. Yet to this day I have colleagues in California who try to correct me when I say “Indian”.
Lemme help you out with a few things as an Anishinabe living ON reserve. If I had a dollar for every idiot who claims they have “native” friends who don’t find racist nonsense offensive, I’d be pretty well off. You must be the same guy who said almost the exact same things about “The Dudesons” when they disgraced a variety of Native cultures. As for your “friends” who like to be called “Indians” well…they’re city “Indians” from the sounds of it because real Native people, who hail from any of the 500 plus different Nations that live/lived here, identify themselves by their actual Nation. What I find racist is some Zhagnosh saying how his “Indian” friends find non-Natives declaring what is/isn’t racist and then DOING THAT VERY THING HIMSELF. Do yourself a favour and put a sock in it. Depp is NOT Cherokee, he has been thoroughly debunked by David Cornsilk who went through the entire enrollment rolls of the Cherokee Nation to prove his story is bullsh#t. His “character” is based on a painting by a Zhagnosh who has ZERO real knowledge of any Nation and who admitted himself it wasn’t meant to portray one.
Let me also help you. I am Chiricahua, we dont have a reservation of our own. But I did grow up in montana on the Blackfeet rez. 1. I refuse to have a CDIB card, because I my German grandfather and great-grand mother were given numbers and shoved off to camps once too. So I guess I dont count for you and your friends, but I am still going to speak. 2. I find Depp’s Tonto a fucking joke and racist, and I am not one to be offended…in fact I cant remember the last time I was offended by a media portrayal, if ever. But this isn’t Django this racist as hell. It doesn’t show natives in a new light it harkens back to the most racist stereotypes and myths. 3. What I find racist is someone who isn’t a skin coming at me and tell me what should and shouldn’t offended me culturally and ethnically.
“None of my Indian friends find his character racist. Instead they think he’s hilarious.”
You’re not native, no one cares about your opinion or your invisible token “indian” friends that happen have opposing opinions to this nation wide issue.
Hey Waab, and if I had a dime for every person telling me ‘real Indians’ don’t call other Indians Indians, I’d be rich. Take it up with Norma Mankiller the former chief of the Cherokees. She referred to Indians as Indians all the damn time.
Well, actually you can’t…she’s dead, but when she was alive she did…and people do it all the damn time.
It’s nice to see that someone was called on his “I have Indian friends” bullshit. You can also insert “black” “gay” and “Jewish” in there and it’s always the same thing: Someone is trying to legitimize their bigotry by making up minority pals.
If you do some research before you post things – that btw make you seem racist yourself – Let me break this down
1. whiskey breath – something you can not tell from a picture and obviously just something you are personally assuming. I am unsure how to respond to this as it seems like a personal bias you have against native people.
2. nature reverence – Definition of REVERENCE
1: honor or respect felt or shown : deference; especially : profound adoring awed respect
2: a gesture of respect (as a bow)
3: the state of being revered
4: one held in reverence —used as a title for a clergyman
Not seeing how the thing on his head is a reverence, but since you seem to think it is, sure we’ll call it one. Why is having a respect for nature racist?
3.stoic expression – I’ll give you this one, as I guess you are saying “Look at them assuming all native people are stoic”
4. trail of tears face pain – I think this is another personal thing as I did not see them as tears they start above his eyebrows and do not seem to trail his face like tears at all
5. shirtless -yet again , is this a personal thing? how is someone being shirtless being racist to anyone? Are you saying “Look they thing all native people don’t wear shirts”? because it seems like these “reasons” that this representation of Tonto is racist is because of your own personal views of native people.
6. Tracker – yes! that is what tonto is, that is what he has always been. Have you ever seen or even heard of the original Lone Ranger?
7/8. red skin and smallpox – not sure that looks red to me, as much as it looks tan. As well, smallpox looks nothing like that, those look like scratches where as smallpox looks like blisters more like chicken pox. Obviously you did no research on that one.
9. Urban outfitters bracelet – I would consider this racist, if it wasn’t a pretty well known fact that Johnny Depp wears a bracelet type item all the time, filming or not.
10. Long blue black hair – actually an accurate representation of native Americans at the time, this movie is not set in modern day. Its the Long Ranger for **** sake.
TL;DR
None of these “reasons” are accurately racist in anyway, the person who put this together did no research….what are smallpox I don’t even…
Could have just said what we are all thinking anyway “Native American being played by a white guy” end of story!
If this site thinks it is reputable they should not have racist people writing about racism
Specially when they are making false claims of being native american
^^^ LOL thank you for this.
“Its not racist because i say it isn’t” = “Youre not offended because i say you aren’t”
is actually bullshit and invalid.
If you mean native of the area now known as Mongolia then you are “native” as your ancestors walked here from there long ago. And fought killed enslaved other tribes. You are a conquered people like many in ancient Europe. Anytime you want you can get off the Rez and get more education or ANY. Living in the past has worked SO.well for you. Stay in the stone ages if you must. Don’t blame the whites for your failure and defeat.
@ ghost … you are a bigoted ignorant twat.
Please don’t tell me you’re serious. My gosh, the pc age is still going strong…sadly.
“Political Correctness” doesn’t actually exist, you know that, right?
It’s racist. It is, there’s no way around it. Accept it and move on. Honestly, it’s not hard. Nobody’s saying you can’t enjoy the movie or something.
AA, you are a moron. PC exists. Go ahead. Google it. We’ll wait. Boy, I bet you feel like a grade-A dillhole. Second, please tell me how depicting yourself as having small pox is racist if the character you are playing has small pox? Next, you are the racist one if you see a Native American and “see” whiskey breath. You are a clown.
Political correctness is a term assholes use when they want to degrade who people who dare demand their dignity.
No, political correctness is a term deemed necessary to create because assholes can’t get past their skin color and live their entire lives based on something that wasn’t even a choice. It’s a lens they see their entire being through, and it’s ridiculous. That’s what political correctness is. Political correctness and truth are very rarely the same thing.
A.A No, there is nothing racist about this. YOU accept it and move on. Quit trying “racist!” everytime you see something YOU disagree with. Sheesh.
Chris No, quit trying “Political Correctness” everytime you see something YOU disagree with. Shesh.
Oh, please, Captain, tell us how you, a white frat boy at Wayne State, have figured out race relations and are now the authority on what is and what is not racist.
Are you guys seriously this dumb? Its a joke
weird how overt racism isn’t funny or much of a joke to people who hear racial epithets being directed at them on a daily basis :)
Its not a joke, its a major multimillion dollar film by a giant corporation.
You also mis-spelled “mystical” in the opening. And the design of Johnny’s face is based upon a painting by artist Kirby Sattler: [www.sattlerartprint.com]
Kirby Sattler is not native and is a total asshole profiting off fake native imagery that is steeped in racism solely because it is willingly uninformed.
Someone seems a little offended that stereotypes from their race are bring accurately portrayed. Eh, Captain Obvious?
C’mon!! the PC crap has to stop! WOW ! a whole 4% did you get free ride in college like Elizabeth Warren who couldn’t prove her blood ?
that was sarcasm.
1.) I’m pretty sure the “I’m totally an authority on this because I’m like 4% Cherokee” thing was actually a joke. A blatantly obvious one you were too stupid to get.
2.) The fact that you subscribe to the notion that Elizabeth Warren “couldn’t prove her blood” shows you’re terribly ill-informed to begin with; she’s a registered member of the tribe. Oh, and btw: she’s about as white-looking as the current CHEIF. I bet you cheered when they did the fake war whoops and Tomahawk Chops at one on her rallies, as if that wasn’t racist.
Why is everyone getting mad at Depp? It’s a part in a movie. Be mad at the director, producer, author, makeup artist, or costume designer. Unless Depp chose to do the character this way, don’t be mad at him, he’s getting paid to do this. And even if he did, don’t be too mad, because the director and producers choose what gets put into the movie, so they’re the ones who said this character (racist or not) is okay.
Blame them all, they are all total assholes and are making a ton of money off of this film.
And Depp is the FACE of this racist BS. So holding him responsible is not unreasonable at all.
Are you that naive? Of course Depp has complete say as to what he looks and sound like in all of his films film. In fact, he is known to create his look (see Pirates, Wonka, etc.).
Dissapointed in Depp because this is His Project…he brought this project to the money…He could have played the lone Ranger…left the ndn part to a recognised Native actor…but it was cooler to play a disnified representation and con himself into thinking he understands any of the real issues of racism our brothers and sisters on the rez, and off to be fair, face daily. I have prob as much Native heritage as Depp does. ButI would never be so arrogant ….shame. I have seen every singld project Depp has done…but I will not see this…now or when it gets to Netflix.
Its funny how everyone else screams “RACISM!!” but they race that is being portrayed dont seem to be up in arms at all. Kinda like when people wanted FSU to change their mascot and the Seminole tribe had to step in and let everyone know that they have a great relationship with FSU and are not offended in the least. Progressives always want to better peoples lives WITHOUT asking said people what THEY want done.
Depp was made an honoary member of the Comanche tribe.
If their chief doesn’t think it’s offensive, what room does a “4% Cherokee” whitey to talk?
One tribe doesn’t speak for the entire Native community. No one group of people can speak for their entire race. Many many many many natives still find this racist and promoting racist stereotypes.
“%4 Cherokee” was sarcasm.
Our ancestors (if you’re of European descent) almost wiped out their entire civilization, which numbered in the millions, with disease and murder… and this is what they’re upset about?
Yes. Native are upset about a multitude of issues.
And he’s portraying a member of the Comanche tribe, so shouldn’t that tribe’s blessing be enough?
“I don’t like the way (insert movie) portrays the French.”
“Aren’t you British?”
“Yeah, but we’re all white.”
No.
Well, at least your argument is compelling…
No one cares Mark. Use the internet to learn about racism.
And I’m sure your replies on EVERY single comment in this thread are much more endearing to the population of this site.
Yes.
A Comanche family adopted him. And then Disney promised a boatload of money to this family’s pet project. I think this article speaks to a larger issue, that of the application of Manifest Destiny to cultural appropriation by dominant culture. It really doesn’t matter to me the blood quantum of who points it out, or if anyone is or is not on the Dawes rolls or has an Indian card (the US gov’t is telling SOVEREIGN NDNs who belongs to them and who doesn’t? Really?).
Most people I talk to claim to have Cherokee in them,( me, black foot) but calling this character racist? Come on people grow a spine. I’m sure most ( full blood) native Americans don’t mind Johnny depp playing this part. The way people twist the word racist today is crazy. You gotta tip toe through the tulips to try not to offend anyone these days.
Actually, full blood natives and mixed natives alike are equally offended for many valid reasons.
Use the internet to learn about racism and white privilege in society today.
Cultural misappropriation really *does* hurt people, in very real and quantifiable ways. If you don’t understand that, then admit you have no idea, and please stop telling others what should offend them and what should not.
Categorizing/dissecting our people and culture is a given to the colonized mind of this writer. “Whiskey breath” is all you Liana Maeby and your distorted POV of who we are as Indigenous people on original land base. What do you know a couple of “NATIVES” in your “entertainment world” of pop culture. Your “sarcasm” is boring! If anything you “crabs in a bucket” in a community is on point. IF anything use your keen perception to “categorize” the effects of Western movies on all our tribal nations of the Ford era where all this began right there in your backyard in Hollywood.
the writer is pointing out how these harmful stereotypes are being presented and reinforced by this film, not promoting them as accurate or acceptable.
Welcome to our world…300 yrs later…tell me something I don’t know…your “internal colonized mind” can’t make the leap… beyond the here and now…it is on going… Stereotypes? Jump on the NFL “REDSKINS” now is something your should use your talent of “translation” to this Indigenous person. Once again it’s been done.. BORING! there are “real” issues in our world… Oil/coal/uranium drilling on our lands… Water rights… Why are we the only “people” under the Dept of Interior along with natural resources Baby Veronica in the Supreme court…etc
All these issues are interconnected.
We see the whole as a whole…different mind set altogether. “OBVIOUSLY” you just don’t get our Indigenous POV.
do you also see a half as a half? because i see it as like two thirds.
Find another comment to comment on…I’m done…do your research before you speak. I actually work for my people…no time for your “OBVIOUS” nonsense IM OUT…just as boring as her writing…phssssh
Miss you!
who gives a flying f— about picking apart the racism comments about depps costume, for christ sakes we are all native american here and it doesnt bother any of us tribal members here! Its just a movie for christ sakes! Im getting sick of always being blasted about Depp. Its a MOVIE people! Get off the stupid racism shit!We dont care what he wears Depp lovers will go to see Mr. depp himself, not analize what he does or wears or says in the movie. it is what it is, now shut the f— up about it! enough! enough!
No.
I have no life and like to talk about how offended I am on useless websites instead of actively trying to rid the world of racism… Get a life captain oblivious!
You misspelled obvious.
There are many Natives that still care out of respect for their ancestors. For those that want to learn Native Causes on FB actually cares & posts that which has been hidden.
what?
… damn. I’m supposedly related to Luke the Apostle and 1/32 (i think that was it) Seminole, related to one of the many Billy Bowlegs and… probably Chief Osceola. I think Johnny Depp is hilarious, and i watn to watch the movie. Drop the namegame, folks. You call it racism, i call it what it is: A movie. johnny tries hard to inject respect into his parts, regardless of his methods. Any of you who think the movie is racist, you have a right to your opinion. But just remember: Fundamental difference is a part of life. The sooner you accept that, the sooner you will not feel so angry about every little thing you see, because you will understand.
Peace be. All of us are looking at the same elephant. We are just holding different pieces of the beast, looking at the same diamond, but beholding different facets. Just let it be.
That anger will dissipate as if it was never there. And you’ll find that freedom you have been looking for.
Love.
if you hate on me for this statement, you are only hating yourself. And that hurts me. So please stop, for your own sake.
again, Peace Be.
Also, who gives a fuck if this thread is a few days old? ;)
LOL if everyones so sick of racism howd you find this article so lightning fast? you got “racism” antennae or do you use the good ol fashioned google search in the morning? id think itd work the opposite way
Hollywood is still doing this red face shit. its 2013 for fucks sake get real color in this bitch. fucking white people
Jeez, stop whining. If you don’t like it, why don’t you go back to India? :P
so funny, get over yourselves and move on, learn some european history. a lot oppression in history is class based not race based, most euros were enslaved by their own rulers, everyone overthrew everyone else, my family would still like our land back the romans took 2000 years ago. then theres the scottish side of the fam,they never took our freedom!
and isnt lumping all white people together just as racist?? oh yeah its not racist if your not white!
not that i care, i choose to empower myself and not be affected by other peoples stupidity, its fun to poke sticks tho
Wanna get mad at someone get mad at the author of this “article”
Thats her dressed as “offensive”
All I can say is .. I’m a Pirate and I was DEEPLY offended by how Johnny Depp portrayed us in his pirates of the carribean movies… Deeply Offended!!!!!My mom is still traumatized, the dear sweet wench that she be…
Redbird – thanks for lightening things up! I love pirates! I love Johnny Depp. I probably love you. It takes all kinds. Have a wonderful day.
Not sure if pirates fell victim to genocide. I get your point but tread carefully.
I love you man. You need to be president. I can be secretary of Defense! WHACKAMOLE!!!
Ever watched a movie about the Virgin Queen, Shane, bro?
The pirates were working for her (or whichever queen it was), but still got capped because they took off on their own, or something similar.
If Larry the Cable guy is ok, then stop complaining every time someone other than white people are simplified for the sake of humor. Speedy Gozales bad, but yosemiti sam is A ok.
Awesome. Don’t forget about Green acres or Gilligan s island, or batman. I was in the indian guides when little now it is the Y-Guides., now that is racist. How much money do we owe you for things dead people did to your great….great grandparents? And why should I pay? thats right i should not pay. I did not do anything to you. But you want that free racist hate money anyway. There are new concentration camps comming and you want to nit pick about a movie.
I live and work on the Navajo rez where it was filmed. Everyone loved it and loved Johnny. He was kind, respectful, open. It’s just a movie. It’s people and human relations that really matter. And Johnny nailed that when he shot the film here.
That’s great! In your face, haters.
Yes, and Navajos have always represented all Indians. They can therefore speak for all Indians at all times.
I am not, nor have I ever claimed to be, indigenously Native American/Indian. Therefore I have absolutely no right to comment about anything whatsoever at any time anywhere…ever…really…I must return now to my sauna lodge and commune with the spirits of my non-indigenous, non-Native American European ancestors. Faugh a Balaugh
So native Americans did not look like this? so it’s racist to portray a different race, and culture likeness? there are worse things happening in the world than Johnny depp playing a fictional character.
‘I’m like 4% cherokee, so I am an expert on indian american culture’ Lads, this is parody. She’s playing the part of the overly pc liberal student blogger on a witchhunt for discrimination in popular culture.if you don’t find it funny that’s one thing but really, whiskey breath? I know these kinds of bleeding heart white knights can be this simple when they’re genuine but don’t let yourselves be be provoked so easily.
Arguments set aside, fact, Indians struggled to get into film industry in the 60s, and finally made some inroad. So, now it’s the 21st century, and we’re going backwards. Insanity.
If there were an actual full-blooded American Indian actor as famous and talented as Depp, I’m sure they would have used him.
Everything today is racist and offensive. Honestly, the writing and off-base insinuations all over that photo are way more racist than Depp’s look. It’s a remake of an old tv show. It’s Hollywood. It’s not a National Geographic documentary. Johnny Depp is an actor. Actors play people of other races, cultures, nations, etc. all the time. This movie is make-believe. He doesn’t have to be an actual Native American/American-Indian/whatever you prefer to call yourselves to play one. Puerto Rico wasn’t screaming “racist!” when Al Pacino played Scarface. Is Depp’s portrayal an exaggeration? Sure. It’s supposed to be. Are they intending for it to be racist? Nope. It’s not like “black face” that was intentionally mocking black people in a hurtful way. He looks pretty bad-ass.
Btw, just because someone isn’t listed in a American Indian tribe’s registry doesn’t mean they don’t have it in their blood. I’m 1/8th Cherokee via my great-grandmother, and I can guarantee I’m not listed in any registry.
nice point. HOWEVER, black face was not -always- used for mockery. They simply weren’t ALLOWED to hire the blacks they needed to hire for their productions, most of the time.
Plus, a lot of the old 30’s and such productions were pointed exaggerations, which was a major style. every culture was portrayed in a similar way within that style, which was to Exaggerate.
white hobos, black people, other races, etc…
political correctness is not correct when it ignores the good in something in favour of only seeing the bad. some people can be so rabid in their cultural-indoctrinate belief that everyone not like them is out to get them that they start wars. I call it Lovecraft Syndrome. Or Babel Syndrome. Whichever. those of you who understand what I am talking about, raise your hands and give your little Cthulhu plushie a pet pet.
fundamental difference is everywhere. the trick is learning to overlook the ones we need to over look in order to evolve in our beliefs to the next step in the ladder of compassion.
I could care less about any white man’s thoughts on things. His thinking is his, mine is mine, and neither makes a damn bit of difference in the end. Niitsítapi
Because someone needs to say it: This is pretty funny. Great jorb!
To the ‘journalist’. You are an idiot. I am 100 percent Native, and you’re the one thats being racist. But, lets look at your picture using the same criteria you do…..Superior, nasty expression, defensive posture, trampy eye makeup….yes. Definitely depicting an arrogant, ugly, little bitch who writes a blatantly racist article to get comments. Brilliant. “How, How” you like that? Retard.
Racist moron who is obviously ignorant and thinks shes soooo cool to be that way…. [liana.tumblr.com]
Stop whining you pu$$ies! Grow up and stop getting offended when someone portrays a nationality! Do you think anyone really cares? No! It’s an EFFING movie! I’m sorry but y’all need to put the past behind you and MOVE ON! Did anyone b!tch when Downy, Jr. portrayed a black man? No that I know of. Get over it. Are you gonna whine about every movie in the history of films where minorities are portrayed? Lighten up. Our country has become one of total babies! I don’t get offended when handicapped people are portrayed on tv, etc. Total b.s. on the complaining end if you ask me. BTW..I’ve mainly seen the majority of negative comments come from non-native americans. Why are you complaining? Whites did way worse to Native Americans in history than this movie will EVER do! So, think before you post. Oh wait, we don’t do that anymore in America. I forgot I guess.
IIRC…Robert Downey Jr’s character in tropic thunder was playing an extreme method actor who in the film went into black face for a role.
metahumor, people can understand it now.
From what I’ve read, Tonto is from the Potawatomi clan.
I found this article more offensive than Depp’s portrayal of a fictional character that was created long before 2013. Was that the intention of the author? To be more offensive than the offenses he was pointing out?
You’re an idiot. Depp is part Native American. This is not the first time he has explored this side of his ancestry (his directorial debut, The Brave). And, finally, Whiskey Breath?! You’re the racist, sir!
I think racist is not applicable here. Let’s keep in mind that Tonto is from The Lone Ranger which is a fantasy story not grounded in any realistic or historical facts, anyone see the horse, Silver, running across the top of a moving train.
I think Depp looks bad ass and the only thing he is missing is a fender guitar, which is the point here. His dress doesn’t look to be offensive just not tied to any real tribe.
Now, what could be offensive is how Depp portrays his “Indian” born of this fantastical world. But I have a feeling he is mindful enough to approach the character properly.
I feel the sensitive issue here is the genocide that whipped out these people and made damn near impossible to have a native leading man that could bring in the numbers that Johnny Depp can… But that’s different conversation.
F.Y.I “Indian” isn’t offensive to a lot of Native Americans.
I’m part Native, my grandmother is half and I was brought up to be proud of that. No, I’m not from the rez but that doesn’t diminish my love and respect for my Chiricahua Apache ancestors.
Keep my misspelling to yourself.
i applaud Johnny Deep he consulted many native tribes and bases his outfit and character on our first people visited many different cultures juring the filming he also particapted in the festivals
Johnny Depp has Native American running through his veins. I’m not quite sure the author of this silly post does.
Let me get this straight: You’re saying that anyone in the entire world who even remotely cares about this was expecting Disney, a company who has made the vast majority of their wealth by plagarizing, distorting, or flat out stealing characters from other people and other countries, then mutilating their representation to be marketable as possible to even -attempt- to give two f**cks about offending any type of Native American culture? Might have over-thought this one a bit.
Is everyone really debating the ethics of an article on the comedy section of Hitfix? Racist or not, at least know what you’re attacking first and don’t take it as a serious news story.
That is all. Have a swell day.
Stupid people entertainment at its best!
Boo-Hoo the weak lost their land…..
are you thick?
My Indian friends find the character amusing. However, my Indian friends are native to India, so they don’t really understand much about it.
Racist, not racist…it’s all a matter of opinion and we are all entitled to one. Everyone needs to chill out and not get so bent out of shape over the opinion of others. Good grief.
Agreed
Really everyone it’s a Disney movie. Actors are called actors cause they act. I don’t think they sat around when making this movie, saying wow this is gonna be a racist problem. With everyone can’t we just all get along
everyone is so damn butt hurt over this, im native too and i understand its a movie, much like django…duh. if most of the native community is so mad about this then do something, apparently their are enough of em pissed off about it, so boycott the damn movie or shut up about it, nothing gets done when people sit on their asses and become keyboard warriors. it is a movie, dont watch it then !
I’m full blood Cheyenne and this movie doesn’t bother me….. get over it white boy
you young-ins should learn the difference between racism and stereotyping. it’s for a movie, duh.
HE IS NATIVE AMERICAN, AND AFRICAN AMERICAN AS IT TURNS OUT TO– RELATED TO THE 1ST SLAVE WHO SUED FOR HER FREEDOM WITH OHMY(!) THE HELP OF HER WHITE HUSBAND. you’re the nasty critical one who could probably never appreciate the truth and depth to this movie that predominately sided with native americans, and included an actor who has actually been adopted by the Comanche tribe itself. if they’re Ok with it, what the fuck is your problem? this meant a lot to johnny depp, and he hoped it would to kids just like him and encourage them to be warriors x rbi
Johnny Depp IS NOT racist. He’s part Cherokee from what I’m aware of and he said in an interview a while ago that racism makes him uncomfortable. And I quote Johnny ‘Why Does a Black person have to be the N-Word’?