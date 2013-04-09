Another Cannes taster in first look at Paolo Sorrentino’s ‘La Grande Bellezza’

Slowly but surely, the trailers for this year’s (probable) Cannes selections are trickling in: we had “The Bling Ring” recently, “Only God Forgives” last week, “The Past” over the weekend and “Behind the Candelabra” yesterday. Today’s Cannes taster isn’t quite as eagerly anticipated, but it’s for a film that is very likely to be in Competition: Italian auteur Paolo Sorrentino’s “La Grande Bellazza.”
Sorrentino is a Cannes regular, having competed for the Palme d’Or with his last four features: “The Consequences of Love” in 2004, “The Family Friend” in 2006, “Il Divo” (for which he won the Jury Prize) in 2008 and “This Must Be the Place” in 2011. The last of these films — his English-language debut, starring Sean Penn as a Goth rocker turned Nazi hunter on a Great American Odyssey — was, unsurprisingly, his most divisive to date, but that’s unlikely to stop the Cannes selectors tapping him once more. (He still won the Ecumenical Jury prize for “Place,” after all, and it has dedicated critical champions.)
Those who couldn’t warm to his last film’s bizarro sensibility can breathe easy: “La Grande Bellazza” could hardly look like a greater departure. That said, it looks an equally long way from the kinetic “Il Divo” or his labyrinthine breakout thrillers; if anything, the trailer’s oblique, wordless but entirely gorgeous Roman tour recalls Fellini by way of Terrence Malick.
Details are relatively scarce, though we know this return to Italian-language fare stars Toni Servillo (who excelled as the lead in “Il Divo”) as an aging journalist recalling his lost youth in the Italian capital. Expect more luscious widescreen lensing from Sorrentino’s regular cinematographer Luca Bigazzi — who also did the Italian tourism board a solid in “Certified Copy” a few years ago. Beyond that, your guess is as good as mine. Still, look how pretty.
I had to look it up to realize This Must Be the Place actually got released last year. Why would they release that in the prime real estate of November?
Speaking of Cannes films that never got released in the U.S or are taking a long time too, what happened to The Hunt with Mads Mikkelsen? I’ve been waiting to see that since last May.
I was surprised that This Must Be the Place was unceremoniously released (dumped?) into theaters last November as well, but as Guy mentioned the critical response wasn’t very strong so maybe they didn’t see the point? I’d still would’ve liked to have gotten the chance to see it in theaters but it didn’t go very far in limited release it seems.
I’ve also been very anxious to see The Hunt and I just did a quick check and saw that Magnolia is releasing it in the U.S. on July 12th. It doesn’t say anything on their site about a VOD date (it says only in theaters on July 12th), so if you aren’t near a major market then it might not come to you for a while, if ever (none of their films have ever been released near me and I’ve had to watch them either at festivals or on VOD/DVD.)
I take Matthew’s point, but I don’t think it’d have made much of a difference when This Must Be The Place was released — no one was ever going to see it. (It was released in the UK last April, and tanked.)
And as Michael says, The Hunt is opening in July. Funnily enough, certain territories in Europe actually got the film before its homeland release in January — I’m willing to bet the Danes will submit it for the Oscar. (In which case I’m confident Academy voters will lap it up.)
Boy does that look sad.
Immensely excited for the line-up. We have every reason to be excited, the last 4 Palme D’or winners have been been universally beloved masterpieces or masterworks by great film-makers.
Funny that you say the last four. I think The Class and 4 Months, 3 Weeks & 2 Days — #5 and 6, if you’re counting backwards — are better than any of them.
I agree that recent winners have mostly been of great quality, but Uncle Boonmee is far from universally beloved.