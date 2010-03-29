Another ‘FlashForward’ co-star books a pilot role

We don’t want to compare the stars of ABC’s “FlashForward” to rats scurrying off a sinking ship, but they’re starting to sign on for new pilots at an impressive rate.

Christine Woods is the latest “FlashForward” co-star to investigate a back-up plan. According to The Hollywood Reporter , Woods — Janice on “FlashForward” — has booked one of the female leads in NBC’s “Perfect Couples,” which focuses on a trio of couples.

It was only a week ago that Zachary Knighton signed on for the male lead in ABC’s “Happy Endings.”

And even less central “FlashForward” castmembers are getting into the pilot game, with Ryan Wynott joining the NBC drama pilot “The Cape.”

This trend isn’t necessarily significant. All three actors’ new roles are in second position to “FlashForward” if ABC orders another season. In addition, in a show as heavily twist-oriented as “FlashForward” there are no guarantees that the characters played by Knighton, Woods and Wynott were going to be back for a second season anyway.

That being said, pilot casting had been happening for over a month without any member of the “FlashForward” ensemble popping up with a potential new role, but since the drama returned two weeks ago to low ratings and then dropped slightly the following week, there has been this mini-rush.