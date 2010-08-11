Another week, another record for Taylor Swift on the Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift doesn”t make the top spot hers with new single “Mine,” but she still manages to tie a record. “Mine,” comes in at No. 3, making her the second female artist in the Hot 100″s history to debut more than one single in the chart”s top 5 in the calendar year.

On the Feb. 6 chart, Swift”s “Today was a Fairytale” (from the film “Valentine”s Day”) entered the chart at No. 2. Swift is tied with Mariah Carey, whose “Fantasy” and “One Sweet Day” (with Boyz II Men) both bowed at No. 1 in 1995, according to Billboard. We predict Swift will break the record before the year is out as her new album,”Speak Now” comes out Oct. 25 and we”re to get a second single from that project before year”s end.

Who keeps Swift out of the top spot? None other than Eminem, whose ‘Love the Way You Lie” featuring Rihanna logs its fourth weeks at No. 1. For those keeping count, “Lie” was Em”s second top five debut in the Hot 100 in 2010, following former No. 1 “Not Afraid,” making him the only male artist to have a pair of top two debuts within any time frame, not just the calendar year, according to Billboard.

While Swift”s label, Big Machine, serviced “Mine” to country radio first, the song quickly spread to Top 40 making the singer just as surely a pop phenom as a country one these days. Nielsen BDS research tells us that 60% of “Mine”s” play comes from country stations, while the remaining 40% is from top 40 and adult stations.

Will “Mine” hit No. 1 next week? It will have to beat out Taio Cruz”s “Dynamite,” which is still going gangbusters. The song rises 3-2 this week, which moves Katy Perry 4-2 with “California Gurls.” “Teenage Dream” also drops 7-9: radio play for the song continues to build; the drop comes from a decrease in digital sales.

In other Hot 100 news, Linkin Park”s “The Catalyst” enters the chart at No. 35 with strong airplay at rock radio and with 60,000 downloads (in contrast, “Mine” racked up 297,000 downloads in two-and-half days of sales).