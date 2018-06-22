Marvel

WARNING: Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War ahead

Look, if you haven’t seen Avengers: Infinity War at this point and you’re reading this, something might be up. Also, it shouldn’t really matter how close Ant-Man And The Wasp takes place in realtion to Infinity Warbecause Scott Lang won’t have a role in the major story until Avengers 4. The main reason people want to know is so they can find out what happens to these characters following the events of Infinity War.

The results of Thanos’ quest for the Infinity GEMS — I’m tired of calling them stones — left the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in disarray and the assumption is that some of the folks off-screen didn’t escape the finale. In fact, the Russo Brothers confirmed a few of them that don’t have their own movies releasing this summer.

Marvel

According to ScreenRant, the latest TV spot for Ant-Man And The Wasp gives us a hint about where the film takes place in the MCU timeline: