Anthony Hopkins circling potential HBO series ‘The Corrections’

HBO is nearing a pilot order for “The Corrections,” a drama series based on Jonathan Franzen’s 2001 bestseller, and Sir Anthony Hopkins may sign on for the starring role.

Writer-director Noah Baumbach (“The Squid and the Whale,” “Greenberg”) and prolific producer Scott Rudin will executive produce, along with Franzen. Baumbach will direct from a script he and Franzen co-wrote.

Deadline.com reports that Hopkins is will be meeting with the producers with an eye on the starring role.

“Corrections” centers on an aging couple and their three grown children, as they look back on their life together as they prepare for a holiday dinner.

Rudin is also producing Aaron Sorkin’s “More As This Story Develops,” which is nearing a series order.

Oscar-winner Hopkins (“The Silence of the Lambs”) was recently seen in “Thor.”