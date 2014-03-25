Anthony Mackie eyeing John Hillcoat’s ‘Tripple Nine’

(CBR)  Anthony Mackie appeared in five films in 2013, and has four scheduled for release this year, including “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”. And Variety reports he may add another project to his plate called “Triple Nine”.

Directed by John Hillcoat (“Lawless”) from a script by Matt Cook, the film finds a bad cop teaming up with some hoodlums to kill another police officer and pull a heist. The title refers to police code for when an officer needs immediate assistance.

If he does join the Open Road Films project, Mackie will join a cast that already includes Kate Winslet, Aaron Paul, Casey Affleck, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Gal Gadot and Teresa Palmer.

