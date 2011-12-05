‘Apes’ and ‘Tintin’ star Andy Serkis on performance capture’s place in awards season

Andy Serkis is in the middle of nowhere. Quite literally. He’s at the base of Mt. Cook in New Zealand’s Southern Alps filming second unit material on Peter Jackson’s heavily anticipated film “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” and cell service is a luxury.
Last Thursday, in fact, the actor accepted the Tech Pioneer Award from the Whistler Film Festival via Skype. But it wasn’t so easy. He was in a helicopter, landed in a field in a remote farming community, found the house of someone who knew someone who knew someone on the crew and set up a laptop in the living room to call in.
This morning — amid a number of dropped calls, natch — I talked to him ostensibly for an upcoming Tech Support interview regarding the visual effects of “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and “The Adventures of Tintin” (each of which feature Serkis in performance capture roles). But it seemed like a good opportunity to get his thoughts on the technology’s place in the awards season while I was at it.
We’ve mentioned the concentrated push on behalf of “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and Serkis’s performance in particular a couple of times. It’s highly unlikely the move registers for the Academy, but it’s a noble effort on behalf of the process that could make it bubble up in a few areas this season, as it did over the weekend when Serkis received a Best Supporting Actor nomination from the Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association.
This is what the actor had to say about whether performance capture portrayals should be considered alongside live action portrayals:
“I absolutely believe it should be a part of the acting category. At the end of the day, performance capture is a technology. It’s not anything other than that. It’s a way of recording an actor’s performance, and so if the performance is emotionally engaging and means something to an audience, then that is generated initially by the work of the actor. The enhancement of it in a film where the ownership, the authorship of the character originates from the actor, that’s significantly different than an animated movie, where the authorship of the character really belongs to a much bigger group of people.
“When I’m working on the scripts or working with the other actors or rehearsing with the director, and when the director is cutting the movie and we’ve shot the scene, the director is not looking at the visual effects. They’re looking at the performance you’ve recorded on the day. And that performance has to live or die or work or not work accordingly. You can’t jazz it up significantly enough to change it and make it more emotionally engaging. That’s just not possible. So it should be considered as acting. I really don’t think it should be considered as anything else.
“It has been frustrating, I suppose, in the past. The way people have referred to my work in the past has been very elliptical, I suppose because there has been a lot of mystery around performance capture. What’s happening more and more is it’s explained a lot more clearly; it’s easier to show stuff. You can see direct correlations between an actor’s performance and the final digital manifestation. And actually the whole new generation of filmmakers and performers totally get it. It’s incredibly gratifying to see that it’s being received now and not looked at as something mystical and strange.”
I just watched Rise the other day, and I actually liked it a whole lot more than I thought I would, but I just don’t get the Andy Serkis talk. I’m not at all against mo-cap being part of the acting categories – I would’ve voted for Serkis’ Gollum in a flash – but the performance left me flatter than it seems to have done other people.
Either way, I’m unsure how well it’s going to play that Serkis is stumping for mo-cap in a year when he could be potentially up for an award; it seems more self-serving than the usual amount we see from studios/actors on the circuit. But maybe I’m the only one getting that vibe…
HE’s not stumping for anything. He’s busy shooting a massive movie in New Zealand. Fox is pushing hard. I asked him for his thoughts on this matter myself, so I don’t think it’s fair to act like he’s out there on the campaign trail.
At the very least, at some point Andy Serkis should get some sort of special recognition for his pioneering work and extraordinary artistry on Mo-Cap. When you look at the extensive making-of videos on the LOTR dvds, you can see how Serkis’ commitment to a full physical performance as Gollum pushed Jackson and the Visual effects artists and technicians to keep going further in trying to capture that performance directly on screen. Serkis’ work made his co-stars’ and director’s and the effect artists’ work better. He is indisputably the Grand Master of Mo-Cap acting, through his efforts and example (in collaboration with Jackson and WETA) helping usher major advancements in performance and Visual Effects. What they all have achieved and made possible for LOTR, King Kong, Avatar and ROTPOTA and others in just a few years is incredible.
Performance capture is enhanced by technology. Point. Blank. Period. All this talk is pure rubbish. If they want to start a separate category for performance capture, more power to them but acting nominations? I’ll be damned. Uggie would get an Oscar before performance capture. I’ll be damned!!!!
Deena joneswig. You are clearly ignorant to modernfilmaking and the impact serkis has had on the film industry. Nearly every film you see has some sort film enhancement and techonolgy to help tell the story and be a more convincing piece of art. Please don’t call it rubbish you sound unintelligent and quite frankly ignorant
Every time I hear about Andy Serkis, I know the media is out to glorify Lord of the Rings or Peter Jackson. If Avatar and Zemeckis’ stuff was considered ‘dead eyed” garbage, what makes tin tin and planet of the apes any different? Same technology.