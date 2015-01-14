‘Apes,’ ‘Birdman’ surge as sound editors round out pre-Oscar industry nominations

The final guild/industry group to declare nominees did so this afternoon as the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) spoke up with a roll call of players for the 62nd Golden Reel Awards.

On the film side of things, “Birdman” and “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” had the best showing with three nominations each. I've been wondering if the latter could slide into Oscar play this year, but it's hard to gauge here, as “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” had a nice MPSE showing, too. In the effects/foley category, “Fury” is featured as well, also a strong possibility to pop up.

All other expected players (“American Sniper,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Unbroken,” etc.) are featured. We'll see how the sound branch shakes it all out tomorrow but I'm a little more confused by where they'll end up going than usual, I must say.

Check out the full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced on Feb. 15. And remember to check out how the season's going at The Circuit!

Feature Animation

“Big Hero 6”

“The Book of Life”

“The Boxtrolls”

“How to Train Your Dragon 2”

“The LEGO Movie”

Feature Documentary

“American – Imagine the World Without Her”

“CITIZENFOUR”

“Deepsea Challenge 3D”

“Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me”

“Jodorowsky's Dune”

“Under the Electric Sky”

“Warsaw Uprising”

Feature English Language – Dialogue/ADR

“Birdman”

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“The Imitation Game”

“Still Alice”

“The Theory of Everything”

“Unbroken”

“Whiplash”

Feature English Language – Effects/Foley

“American Sniper”

“Birdman”

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”

“Fury”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“Interstellar”

“Unbroken”

Feature Foreign Language – Effects/Foley/Dialogue/ADR

“Human Capital”

“The Liberator”

“The Raid 2”

“Roar”

“Uzumasa Limelight”

Feature Music

“Birdman”

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”

“The Fault in Our Stars”

“Gone Girl”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“Interstellar”

“Selma”

Feature Musical

“Annie”

“Get On Up”

“Into the Woods”

“Jersey Boys”

“Whiplash”

Computer Episodic (Webisode)

“Halo: Nightfall”

“Habbawockeez Presents Regenerate”

“Poet Anderson: The Dream Walker”

“Video Game High School – Season 3, Episode 1” – “OMGWTFPSI”

“World of Warcraft – Lords of War”

Direct to Video Animation

“The Boxcar Children”

“The Pirate Fairy”

“Rainbow Brite”

“Scooby Doo and the Wrestle-Mania Mystery”

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” – “Sacrifice”

Direct to Video Live Action

“The Christmas Dragon”

“Leprechaun: Origins”

“The Prince”

“Red Sky”

“Stonehearst Asylum”

“WER”

Game Cinematics

“Far Cry 4”

“Halo: Master Chief Collection 2014”

“League of Legends” – “A New Dawn”

“Overwatch” – “The Exhibit”

“Star Citizen”

“World of Warcraft” – “Warlords of Draenor” Intro Cinematic

TV Animation – Effects/Foley/Dialogue/ADR

“The 7D” – “Buckets/Frankengloom”

“Gravity Falls” – “Into the Bunker”

“Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero” – “North Pole Down”

“Sofia the First” – “The Curse of Princess Ivy”

“Star Wars: Rebels” – “Gathering Forces”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” – “In Dreams”

“Ultimate Spider-Man” – “The Spider-Verse: Part 1”

TV Documentary Long Form – Effects/Foley/Dialogue/ADR

“Deadliest Catch” – “You'll Know My Name is the Lord”

“Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways” – “Seattle”

“The World Wars” – “Trial By Fire”

TV Documentary Short Form – Effects/Foley/Dialogue/ADR

“Ax Men” – “Ax Marks the Spot”

“Undrafted” – “105”

“Unsung Heroes: The Story of America's Female Patriots” – “Part 1”

TV Long Form – Dialogue/ADR

“Deliverance Creek” – “Pilot”

“Klondike” – “Episode 1”

“Lizzie Borden Took an Ax”

“The Normal Heart”

“Petals on the Wind”

TV Long Form – FX/Foley

“Houdini” – “Night 1”

“ISA”

“Klondike” – “Episode 1”

“Lizzie Borden Took an Ax”

“The Normal Heart”

TV Short Form – Dialogue/ADR

“Game of Thrones” – “The Children”

“Homeland” – “Redux”

“Houdini” – “Night 2”

“The Newsroom” – “Oh Shenandoah”

“Penny Dreadful” – “Seance”

“The Strain” – “The Box”

“True Blood” – “Jesus Gonna Be Here”

“True Detective” – “Who Goes There”

TV Short Form – FX/Foley

“The 100” – “We Are Grounders – Part Two”

“Fargo” – “Ep 106 – Buridan's Ass”

“Game of Thrones” – “The Children”

“Peaky Blinders” – “Episode 1”

“Penny Dreadful” – “Night Work”

“True Detective” – “The Secret Fate of All Life”

“Vikings” – “Answers in Blood”

TV Short Form Music Score

“Almost Human” – “Simon Says”

“American Horror Story” – “Monsters Among Us”

“Banshee” – “The Thunder Man”

“Borgia” – “1507”

“Fargo” – “The Crocodile's Dilemma”

“Game of Thrones” – “The Watchers on the Wall”

“Gotham” – “Lovecraft”

“House of Cards” – “Chapter 14”

Verna Fields Award for Student Filmmakers

“Sin Frontera”

“The Night Guardian”

“Hominid”

“Sea Odyssey”

“Posthumous”