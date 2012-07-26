‘Apes,’ ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Ghost Protocol’ and ‘Dragon Tattoo’ win at the Saturn Awards

The 38th annual Saturn Awards, recognizing achievement in genre filmmaking, were held this evening. “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, ” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” won across the organization’s three Best Film categories. “Super 8” also picked up a pair of statues, including Best Director. Check out the full set of winners below and look back on all the action of the film awards season at The Circuit.

Best Science Fiction Film: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”

Best Fantasy Film: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”

Best Horror/Thriller Film: “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”

Best Action/Adventure Film: “Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol”

Best Direction: J.J. Abrams, “Super 8”

Best Actor: Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter”

Best Actress: Kirsten Dunst, “Melancholia”

Best Supporting Actor: Andy Serkis, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”

Best Supporting Actress: Emily Blunt, “The Adjustment Bureau”

Best Performance by a Younger Actor: Joel Courtney, “Super 8”

Best Writing: “Take Shelter”

Best Costumes: “Thor”

Best Editing: “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”

Best Makeup: “X-Men: First Class”

Best Music: “Super 8”

Best Production Design: “Hugo”

Best Special Effects: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”

Best Animated Film: “Puss in Boots”

Best International Film: “The Skin I Live In”