‘Apollo 18’ moved to next January as Weinstein Company sets release dates

The Weinstein Company has set (and shuffled) the release dates for some of their upcoming high-profile films. Most interestingly, “Apollo 18,” which was scheduled to come out in less than a month, has been seemingly dumped by moving it to next January.

The “found footage” sci-fi thriller “Apollo 18” was set to open April 22 has been moved to Jan. 6, 2012. Releases on that weekend over the past few years have included such underperformers as “Daybreakers,” “Youth in Revolt,” “Leap Year,” “The Unborn,” “Bride Wars” and “Season of the Witch.” But don’t be surprised if “Apollo 18” moves off that date. The company seems to have more confidence in it than you’d assume.

Among the other announcements is that the just-wrapped “I Don’t Know How She Does It,” starring Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”), Olivia Munn (“Daily Show”) and Pierce Brosnan, will open wide on Sept. 16, 2011.

Meanwhile, Sundance acquisition “Our Idiot Brother” (reviewed here as “My Idiot Brother”) will hit screens on August 26, 2011. The film stars Paul Rudd (“I Love You, Man”) and “(500) Days of Summer’s” Zooey Deschanel.

Finally, the Dimension sequel “Piranha 3DD” was moved from Sept. 16 to the more ambitious Nov. 23, 2011, during the crowded Thanksgiving weekend where it will compete with Disney’s “The Muppets,” Martin Scorsese’s 3D “The Invention of Hugo Cabret,” and Sony’s animated “Arthur Christmas.”

Watch the creepy “Apollo 18” trailer here.