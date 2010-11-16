Apple Confirms: The Beatles available now on iTunes

At 10 a.m. EST this morning, Apple confirmed that they’d reached a deal with Apple Corps and that The Beatles back catalog will now be available on iTunes, effective immediately.

According to a press release, the songs from the band’s 13 albums will be available for $1.29 per track, $12.99 per album and $19.99 per double-album. The two-volume “Past Masters” collection and the “Red” and “Blue” collections will also be made available, and, Apple being Apple, iTunes even earned an exclusive out of the deal: the special digital “Beatles Box Set” includes “Live at the Washington Coliseum, 1964,” a concert film capturing the Beatles’ first concert in the U.S.

The mini-film is available for free stream for the rest of the calendar year; click here to check it out, along with Apple’s commercials announcing the news.

The “Beatles Box Set” altogether contains all 13 albums (as iTunes LPs) and all mini-documentaries, “Past Masters” and “Live at the Washington Coliseum, 1964.”

The estates of all four Beatles gave their two cents on the deal.

“We’re really excited to bring the Beatles’ music to iTunes,” said Sir Paul McCartney. “It’s fantastic to see the songs we originally released on vinyl receive as much love in the digital world as they did the first time around.”

“I am particularly glad to no longer be asked when the Beatles are coming to iTunes,” said Ringo Starr. “At last, if you want it-you can get it now-The Beatles from Liverpool to now! Peace and Love, Ringo.”

“In the joyful spirit of Give Peace A Chance, I think it is so appropriate that we are doing this on John’s 70th birthday year,” said Yoko Ono Lennon.

“The Beatles on iTunes – Bravo!” said Olivia Harrison.

It will be the newly digitally remastered versions of the Beatles’ albums that will be sold through the digital music retailer; those were released with much acclaim in 2009.

The Beatles were one of the last few major holdouts to allow their music to be sold through digital retailers. Their own Apple Corps Ltd. had a long-running dispute with Apple, Inc. over its name, with the two companys finally agreeing to share the Apple name in 2007.

There was some debate from theb Beatles’ estates on iTunes’ pricing, with the $1.29 price tag — as opposed to a standard $0.99 — seeming to be the compromise. Led Zeppelin arrived at the same $1.29 figure for their individual songs when they relented to iTunes.

This is a huge break for EMI, who has fallen into hard times financially after major artists like Queen, the Rolling Stones, Radiohead and even Paul McCartney (solo albums) have moved their back catalog rights to other record companies.

