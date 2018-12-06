‘Aquaman’ Clips Put Us Front Row At A Trident Fight

Warner

Aquaman opens December 21st, so we’re finally getting our first three clips from a movie that’s been getting surprisingly glowing screening reactions (even though some people might only see it “because Jason Momoa is allergic to shirts“). In addition to the clips, Warner also released an international poster in China. The poster isn’t quite as meme-ready as the first one, but it does show Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) face off against his half-brother King Orm (Patrick Wilson), who is trying to become “Ocean Master” and declare war on us landlubbers. You can see some of that fight in this first clip, which gives a good sense of the dynamic camera movements director James Wan used in the underwater action sequences: