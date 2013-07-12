Arcade Fire announces new album release date via Twitter

One of Arcade Fire”s twitter followers was definitely in the right place at the right time. Yesterday, one of the co-ed Canadian band”s fans simply tweeted, “@arcadefire you”re my favorite.” And the band responded with way more than a simple “thanks” (though, being Canadian and, therefore, very polite, they did thank him).

The Montreal-based band spilled the release date for its new album as Oct. 29, and included two photos of a sphere and of the band that are almost suitable for framing or could be part of the album artwork. No word on the title yet.

The album will the the group”s first since 2010″s “The Suburbs,” which snagged album of the year at the 2011 Grammy Awards.

Arcade Fire had been previewing material over the last year, including a tune called “Crucified Again,” last November. LCD Soundsystem”s James Murphy is producing the new set.