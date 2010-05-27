Arcade Fire announces new album, ‘The Suburbs,’ due August

Arcade Fire has announced that it’s new set will be dubbed “The Suburbs” and will arrive on Aug. 3 this year. Recorded in the rock act’s hometown Montreal as well as in New York, it was co-produced by Arcade Fire and Markus Dravs, who’s produced and contributed works from artists like Brian Eno, Bjork and Coldplay.

“The Suburbs” is the Grammy Award-nominated group’s third full-length, after 2004’s “Funeral” and 2007’s “Neon Bible” and it arrives in the U.S. on its longtime label home Merge and on Sonovox — the band’s own label — in Canada.

Though no tracklist is yet available, “The Suburbs” and “Month of May” are surely making the cut; those tracks arrived yesterday after being “discovered” in a Glasgow record store and then broadcast and bootlegged around the world.

Listen to the songs here.

The limited 12″ release of the double A-side “Suburbs” single will be released today in record stores, though those who purchase via the band’s website will get an immediate download of both.

Of the vinyl release, the band spoke out in a handwritten note on its site: “We didn’t press that many copies of the single, and we sent most of them to independent record stores. So I would check with them if you want to buy it.” Then signed it “Arkady Fireovitch.”

The album is also up for pre-sale, as well.

The seven-piece band is headlining Lollapalooza here in the ‘States this summer and at the Reading and Leeds Festivals overseas. More tour dates are to be announced