Arcade Fire announces ‘Reflektor’ arena tour

After playing some “secret” club gigs, Arcade Fire has just announced a 28-date arena tour in support of its new album “Reflektor.” Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 and the complete list of dates is below.
The Reflektor Tour kicks off March 6, 2014 in Louisville, Ky. and will last through the end of the summer, with the band exclusively hitting large venues. Check out our critic Katie Hasty’s review of “Reflektor.”
Although not noted here, many anticipate the band will play next year’s Coachella. At what festivals do you hope to see Arcade Fire?
Arcade Fire Reflektor Tour
March 6 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum Center
March 8 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
March 10 – Auburn Hills, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills
March 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Consol Energy Center
March 13 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
March 14 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
March 16 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
March 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
March 18 – Bridgeport, CT – Webser Bank Arena
April 9 – Houston, TX – CWM Pavilion
April 10 – Austin, TX – 360 Amphitheater
April 23 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
April 26 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
April 27 – St. Louis, MO – Verizon Wireless Amphitheater
April 29 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
May 1 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
May 2 – Atlanta, GA – Aaron’s Amphitheatre
July 30 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 8 – Seattle, WA – The Gorge
August 11 – Edmonton, AB – Rexall Place
August 12 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
August 14 – Winnipeg, MB – MTS Centre
August 17 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center
August 19 – Boston, MA – Comcast Center
August 22 & 23 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
August 26 – Chicago, IL – United Center
August 30 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau
No Vancouver date but literally a stop at every other neighboring city? LAME