Arcade Fire announces ‘Reflektor’ arena tour

After playing some “secret” club gigs, Arcade Fire has just announced a 28-date arena tour in support of its new album “Reflektor.” Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 and the complete list of dates is below.

The Reflektor Tour kicks off March 6, 2014 in Louisville, Ky. and will last through the end of the summer, with the band exclusively hitting large venues. Check out our critic Katie Hasty’s review of “Reflektor.”

Although not noted here, many anticipate the band will play next year’s Coachella. At what festivals do you hope to see Arcade Fire?

Arcade Fire Reflektor Tour

March 6 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum Center

March 8 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

March 10 – Auburn Hills, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills

March 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Consol Energy Center

March 13 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

March 14 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

March 16 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

March 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

March 18 – Bridgeport, CT – Webser Bank Arena

April 9 – Houston, TX – CWM Pavilion

April 10 – Austin, TX – 360 Amphitheater

April 23 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

April 26 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

April 27 – St. Louis, MO – Verizon Wireless Amphitheater

April 29 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

May 1 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

May 2 – Atlanta, GA – Aaron’s Amphitheatre

July 30 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 8 – Seattle, WA – The Gorge

August 11 – Edmonton, AB – Rexall Place

August 12 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

August 14 – Winnipeg, MB – MTS Centre

August 17 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center

August 19 – Boston, MA – Comcast Center

August 22 & 23 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

August 26 – Chicago, IL – United Center

August 30 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau