Arcade Fire get spooky in new ‘Breaking Glass’ clip: Watch

#Halloween
10.24.13 5 years ago

Just in case you somehow missed that Arcade Fire is releasing a new album imminently, the sprawling Canadian band wants to scare the truth into you. 

AF has just released a short promo titled “Breaking Glass” that’s spooky and just in time for Halloween. It’s the latest of several promos for the album that features production by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy.

The new 30-second clip finds AF frontman Win Butler and his merry band dressed in Halloween duds, including some sleek face paint. Although they’re clearly performing forward, the song is played backwards over the soundtrack. It’s possibly a new, unheard song, but we may have to wait for “Reflektor” to know for sure.

Watch it here:



Arcade Fire dropped in on “The Colbert Report” the other day to play the “Reflektor” track “Afterlife.” The album’s title track was the first single released, accompanied by a pair of eye-popping videos

“Reflektor” will be released Tuesday, October 29. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Halloween
TAGSarcade fireBREAKING GLASSHalloweenjames murphyReflektorWIN BUTLER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP