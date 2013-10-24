Arcade Fire get spooky in new ‘Breaking Glass’ clip: Watch

Just in case you somehow missed that Arcade Fire is releasing a new album imminently, the sprawling Canadian band wants to scare the truth into you.

AF has just released a short promo titled “Breaking Glass” that’s spooky and just in time for Halloween. It’s the latest of several promos for the album that features production by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy.

The new 30-second clip finds AF frontman Win Butler and his merry band dressed in Halloween duds, including some sleek face paint. Although they’re clearly performing forward, the song is played backwards over the soundtrack. It’s possibly a new, unheard song, but we may have to wait for “Reflektor” to know for sure.

Watch it here: