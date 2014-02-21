Arcade Fire mesmerizes with ‘Afterlife’ on Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’

02.21.14 4 years ago
In his first week, Jimmy Fallon has brought a hip edge to “The Tonight Show” – in particular with his musical guests. Last night (Feb. 20), Arcade Fire turned NBC Studio 6B into a black-and-white discothèque with its performance of “Afterlife.” Watch it below.
The band revels in the drama of its latest “Reflektor” single, opening the segment with Win Butler sticking his face in a camera for some intimate eye contact with the audience at home.
As the camera pulls back, we find the band drenched in the flickering light of a disco ball. Butler later charges into the crowd to finish the set. Arcade Fire will embark on its North American arena tour next month with openers Dan Deacon and Kid Koala.
On “The Tonight Show” earlier this week, Lady Gaga performed a stripped-down version of “Artpop” and U2 sang its new song “Invisible” on a 70-story rooftop .
Justin Timberlake will be Fallon”s guest tonight. 

Around The Web

TAGSarcade fireReflektorThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonWin Butler Afterlife

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP