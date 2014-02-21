Arcade Fire mesmerizes with ‘Afterlife’ on Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’

In his first week, Jimmy Fallon has brought a hip edge to “The Tonight Show” – in particular with his musical guests. Last night (Feb. 20), Arcade Fire turned NBC Studio 6B into a black-and-white discothèque with its performance of “Afterlife.” Watch it below.

The band revels in the drama of its latest “Reflektor” single, opening the segment with Win Butler sticking his face in a camera for some intimate eye contact with the audience at home.

As the camera pulls back, we find the band drenched in the flickering light of a disco ball. Butler later charges into the crowd to finish the set. Arcade Fire will embark on its North American arena tour next month with openers Dan Deacon and Kid Koala.

Justin Timberlake will be Fallon”s guest tonight.