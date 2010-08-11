Arcade Fire outsells Eminem for the band’s first Billboard 200 No. 1



Arcade Fire earns its first No. 1 album title on The Billboard 200 this week with its third album, “The Suburbs.” The Merge effort came out ahead of Eminem”s “Recovery,” which sold just 4,000 fewer at No. 2 with a 4% drop in sales.

The Montreal rock outfit”s previous charting and sales high came with the No. 2 entry of 2007″s “Neon Bible,” which moved 92,000 in its first week.

This marks the third time this year an indie topped the album sales chart, after Vampire Weekend”s XL effort “Contra” and the “Hope For Haiti Now” compilation through MTV Networks.

Avenged Sevenfold”s “Nightmare” topples from last week”s top spot to this week”s No. 3 with 45,000, a jolting 72% drop-off in sales.

Bun B”s solo set “Trill O.G.” bows at No. 4 with 41,000; his last “Il Trill” (2008) debuted at No. 2 with 98,000. This album marks his first distributed under Fontana.

Rick Ross” “Teflon Don” moves No. 3 to No. 5 (39,000, -37%).

Lady Gaga”s “The Remix” — another “The Fame” spin-off – enters at No. 6 with 39,000.

Justin Bieber”s “My World 2.0” slips No. 4 to No. 7 (37,000, -2%), Drake”s “Thank Me Later” descends No. 5 to No. 8 (31,000, -9%) and Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now” falls No. 7 to No. 9 (29,000, +4%).

Buckcherry”s “All Night Long” starts at No. 10 with 28,000. The rock outfit”s last “Black Butterfly” debuted at No. 8 with 47,000 in 2008.

Sales this week are up 1% compared to last and down 13% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 12% so far.