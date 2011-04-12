Arcade Fire, Phish, Muse headlining SFâ€™s Outside Lands music fest

#Deadmau5
04.12.11 7 years ago
Muse Phish, Arcade Fire, the Black Keys, Deadmau5 and MGMT are among the big names that grace the marquee of this year”s Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival.
The outdoor event will take place at San Francisco”s Golden Get Park Aug. 12-14. Tickets go up for sale on Thursday (April 14) at noon PST via the Outside Lands website
Other artists on slate features Beirut, Girl Talk, the Decemberists, Arctic Monkeys, John Fogerty, the Original Meters, Big Boi, Erykah Badu and more. Full lineup is below. A diverse abundance of food and beverage vendors will be in attendance as well.
The sold-out 2010 festival included headliners Phoenix, My Morning Jacket and Kings of Leon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Deadmau5
TAGSarcade fireArctic Monkeysbeirutblack keysdeadmau5decemberistsGIRL TALKMGMTmuseoutside landsoutside lands music festivalPHISH

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP