Arcade Fire, Phish, Muse headlining SFâ€™s Outside Lands music fest

Muse Phish, Arcade Fire, the Black Keys, Deadmau5 and MGMT are among the big names that grace the marquee of this year”s Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival.

The outdoor event will take place at San Francisco”s Golden Get Park Aug. 12-14. Tickets go up for sale on Thursday (April 14) at noon PST via the Outside Lands website

Other artists on slate features Beirut, Girl Talk, the Decemberists, Arctic Monkeys, John Fogerty, the Original Meters, Big Boi, Erykah Badu and more. Full lineup is below. A diverse abundance of food and beverage vendors will be in attendance as well.

The sold-out 2010 festival included headliners Phoenix, My Morning Jacket and Kings of Leon.