Arcade Fire picks Dan Deacon and Kid Koala as tour openers

02.17.14 4 years ago
Arcade Fire embarks on its North American arena tour next month and – with the help of its two electronic-leaning openers – it”s sure to be a dance party. The band has selected Dan Deacon and Kid Koala to join it on the tour”s first nine stops. Check out the complete dates and a new video trailer below.
Dan Deacon uses his classical training to compose meticulously crafted electronic music and, during his live shows, gives fans a smartphone app to control light and sound. Kid Koala is a veteran turntablist who has toured with Radiohead, Björk and DJ Shadow.
Arcade Fire”s tour kicks off in Louisville, Ky on March 3, just after it performs in Haiti during Carnival. If you can”t make the tour, don”t miss the band on Jimmy Fallon”s “The Tonight Show” on Feb. 20.

Arcade Fire – Reflektor Tour Promo from Arcade Fire on Myspace.

Here are the complete dates for Arcade Fire’s “Reflektor” tour:

02/21 Jacmel, Haiti – Place Toussaint Louverture
03/06 Louisville, KY – KFC! YUM Center *
03/08 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center *
03/10 Auburn Hills, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills *
03/12 Pittsburgh, PA – Consol Energy Center *
03/13 Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre *
03/14 Ottawa, ON- Canadian Tire Centre *
03/16 Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena *
03/17 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center *
03/18 Bridgeport, CT – Webster Bank Arena *
03/28 Mexico City, Mexico – Vive Latino Festival
03/30 Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza
04/01 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza
04/04 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Citibank Hall
04/06 São Paolo, Brazil – Lollapalooza
04/09 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
04/10 Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
04/13 Indio, CA – Coachella
04/20 Indio, CA – Coachella
04/23 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
04/26 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
04/27 St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
04/29 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
05/01 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
05/02 Atlanta, GA – Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood
05/04 New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
05/29-31 Barcelona, Spain – Parc del Fòrum – Primavera Sound Festival
05/31 Lisbon, Portugal – Rock in Rio
06/03 Paris, France – Zénith
06/06 London, England – Earl’s Court
06/07 London, England – Earl’s Court
06/09 Landgraaf, Netherlands – Pinkpop
06/10 Merksem, Belgium – Sportpaleis
06/12 Oslo, Norway – Norwegian Wood Festival
06/15 Aarhus, Denmark – Northside Festival
06/17 Dresden, Germany – Junge Garde
06/18 Berlin, Germany – Kindl-Bühne Wuhlheide
06/20 Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival
06/20 Scheessel, Germany – Hurricane Festival
06/23 Rome, Italy – Rock in Roma
06/24 Verona, Italy – Castello Scaligero
06/29 Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park
07/30 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/08 Seattle, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre
08/09 Squamish, BC – Squamish Valley Festival
08/11 Edmonton, AB – Rexall Place
08/12 Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
08/14 Winnipeg, MB – MTS Centre
08/17 Washington, DC – Verizon Center
08/19 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
08/20 Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waerfront Pavilion
08/22 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
08/23 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
08/24 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
08/26 Chicago, IL – United Center
08/27 Chicago, IL – United Center
08/29 Toronto, ON – Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
08/30 Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

* with Dan Deacon and Kid Koala

