Arcade Fire picks Dan Deacon and Kid Koala as tour openers

Arcade Fire – Reflektor Tour Promo from Arcade Fire on Myspace.
Here are the complete dates for Arcade Fire’s “Reflektor” tour:
02/21 Jacmel, Haiti – Place Toussaint Louverture
03/06 Louisville, KY – KFC! YUM Center *
03/08 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center *
03/10 Auburn Hills, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills *
03/12 Pittsburgh, PA – Consol Energy Center *
03/13 Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre *
03/14 Ottawa, ON- Canadian Tire Centre *
03/16 Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena *
03/17 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center *
03/18 Bridgeport, CT – Webster Bank Arena *
03/28 Mexico City, Mexico – Vive Latino Festival
03/30 Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza
04/01 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza
04/04 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Citibank Hall
04/06 São Paolo, Brazil – Lollapalooza
04/09 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
04/10 Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
04/13 Indio, CA – Coachella
04/20 Indio, CA – Coachella
04/23 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
04/26 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
04/27 St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
04/29 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
05/01 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
05/02 Atlanta, GA – Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood
05/04 New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
05/29-31 Barcelona, Spain – Parc del Fòrum – Primavera Sound Festival
05/31 Lisbon, Portugal – Rock in Rio
06/03 Paris, France – Zénith
06/06 London, England – Earl’s Court
06/07 London, England – Earl’s Court
06/09 Landgraaf, Netherlands – Pinkpop
06/10 Merksem, Belgium – Sportpaleis
06/12 Oslo, Norway – Norwegian Wood Festival
06/15 Aarhus, Denmark – Northside Festival
06/17 Dresden, Germany – Junge Garde
06/18 Berlin, Germany – Kindl-Bühne Wuhlheide
06/20 Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival
06/20 Scheessel, Germany – Hurricane Festival
06/23 Rome, Italy – Rock in Roma
06/24 Verona, Italy – Castello Scaligero
06/29 Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park
07/30 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/08 Seattle, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre
08/09 Squamish, BC – Squamish Valley Festival
08/11 Edmonton, AB – Rexall Place
08/12 Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
08/14 Winnipeg, MB – MTS Centre
08/17 Washington, DC – Verizon Center
08/19 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
08/20 Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waerfront Pavilion
08/22 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
08/23 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
08/24 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
08/26 Chicago, IL – United Center
08/27 Chicago, IL – United Center
08/29 Toronto, ON – Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
08/30 Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau
* with Dan Deacon and Kid Koala
Join The Discussion: Log In With