Arcade Fire picks Dan Deacon and Kid Koala as tour openers

Arcade Fire embarks on its North American arena tour next month and – with the help of its two electronic-leaning openers – it”s sure to be a dance party. The band has selected Dan Deacon and Kid Koala to join it on the tour”s first nine stops. Check out the complete dates and a new video trailer below.

Dan Deacon uses his classical training to compose meticulously crafted electronic music and, during his live shows, gives fans a smartphone app to control light and sound. Kid Koala is a veteran turntablist who has toured with Radiohead, Björk and DJ Shadow.

Arcade Fire”s tour kicks off in Louisville, Ky on March 3, just after it performs in Haiti during Carnival. If you can”t make the tour, don”t miss the band on Jimmy Fallon”s “The Tonight Show” on Feb. 20.

Arcade Fire – Reflektor Tour Promo from Arcade Fire on Myspace.

Here are the complete dates for Arcade Fire’s “Reflektor” tour:

02/21 Jacmel, Haiti – Place Toussaint Louverture

03/06 Louisville, KY – KFC! YUM Center *

03/08 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center *

03/10 Auburn Hills, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills *

03/12 Pittsburgh, PA – Consol Energy Center *

03/13 Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre *

03/14 Ottawa, ON- Canadian Tire Centre *

03/16 Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena *

03/17 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center *

03/18 Bridgeport, CT – Webster Bank Arena *

03/28 Mexico City, Mexico – Vive Latino Festival

03/30 Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza

04/01 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza

04/04 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Citibank Hall

04/06 São Paolo, Brazil – Lollapalooza

04/09 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

04/10 Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

04/13 Indio, CA – Coachella

04/20 Indio, CA – Coachella

04/23 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

04/26 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

04/27 St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

04/29 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

05/01 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

05/02 Atlanta, GA – Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood

05/04 New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

05/29-31 Barcelona, Spain – Parc del Fòrum – Primavera Sound Festival

05/31 Lisbon, Portugal – Rock in Rio

06/03 Paris, France – Zénith

06/06 London, England – Earl’s Court

06/07 London, England – Earl’s Court

06/09 Landgraaf, Netherlands – Pinkpop

06/10 Merksem, Belgium – Sportpaleis

06/12 Oslo, Norway – Norwegian Wood Festival

06/15 Aarhus, Denmark – Northside Festival

06/17 Dresden, Germany – Junge Garde

06/18 Berlin, Germany – Kindl-Bühne Wuhlheide

06/20 Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival

06/20 Scheessel, Germany – Hurricane Festival

06/23 Rome, Italy – Rock in Roma

06/24 Verona, Italy – Castello Scaligero

06/29 Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

07/30 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/08 Seattle, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

08/09 Squamish, BC – Squamish Valley Festival

08/11 Edmonton, AB – Rexall Place

08/12 Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

08/14 Winnipeg, MB – MTS Centre

08/17 Washington, DC – Verizon Center

08/19 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

08/20 Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waerfront Pavilion

08/22 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

08/23 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

08/24 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

08/26 Chicago, IL – United Center

08/27 Chicago, IL – United Center

08/29 Toronto, ON – Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

08/30 Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

* with Dan Deacon and Kid Koala