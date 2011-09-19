Arcade Fire racks up another prestigious win for ‘The Suburbs’

09.20.11 7 years ago

In yet another major win for Montreal-based band Arcade Fire, the group has won Canada’s esteemed Polaris Music Prize for their 2010 album “The Suburbs”, beating out fellow short-listers Weeknd, Ron Sexsmith, Colin Stetson, Galaxie, Hey Rosetta!, Austra, Braids, Timber Timbre and Destroyer. They were previously nominated for the honor in 2007 for their second album “Neon Bible”.

This achievement follows a series of previous major victories for the Win Butler-fronted collective, including a win for Album of the Year at this year’s Grammys, Best Album at the Juno Awards (essentially the Grammys of Canadian music), and Best International Album at the BRIT Awards in the U.K. (same).

The Polaris nominees are voted on by a “grand jury” of Canadian music journalists and broadcasters, with the winner receiving a check for $30,000. A number which, when you stop to consider the size of Arcade Fire, you have to admit is kinda funny.

“The Suburbs” was released on August 2, 2010 to critical acclaim and a debut at the number one spot on the Billboard 200. The album was eventually certified Gold in the U.S. for sales of more than 500,000 copies.

Another well-deserved win for Win, wouldn’t you agree?

