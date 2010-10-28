Arcade Fire, Scarlett Johansson heading to ‘Saturday Night Live’ in November

After an October that has brought or is bringing Rihanna, Kings of Leon and Kanye West to the stage, “Saturday Night Live” is going more the indie route for November, at least for Nov. 13 and 20.

Arcade Fire will be musical guest with host Scarlett Johansson on the former, while actress Anne Hathaway will be sharing the stage with British pop-rock act Florence and the Machine on the latter.

The Montreal rockers have hit the famous New York stage once before, in promoting “Neon Bible.” This will be Florence’s first turn as musical guest on the show. Johansson has been hostess twice before, and Hathaway once.

It’s tough to imagine they’ll be frightening anyone, but Jon Hamm and Rihanna will be tackling “SNL’s” Halloween show this weekend.

Arcade Fire took the top of the Billboard 200 chart earlier this year with “The Suburbs” while Florence and the Machine’s “Lungs” has been slow-burning in the U.S. for the better part of a year.

