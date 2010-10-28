Arcade Fire, Scarlett Johansson heading to ‘Saturday Night Live’ in November

#Anne Hathaway #Florence and the Machine
10.28.10 8 years ago

After an October that has brought or is bringing Rihanna, Kings of Leon and Kanye West to the stage, “Saturday Night Live” is going more the indie route for November, at least for Nov. 13 and 20.

Arcade Fire will be musical guest with host Scarlett Johansson on the former, while actress Anne Hathaway will be sharing the stage with British pop-rock act Florence and the Machine on the latter.

The Montreal rockers have hit the famous New York stage once before, in promoting “Neon Bible.” This will be Florence’s first turn as musical guest on the show. Johansson has been hostess twice before, and Hathaway once.

It’s tough to imagine they’ll be frightening anyone, but Jon Hamm and Rihanna will be tackling “SNL’s” Halloween show this weekend.

Arcade Fire took the top of the Billboard 200 chart earlier this year with “The Suburbs” while Florence and the Machine’s “Lungs” has been slow-burning in the U.S. for the better part of a year.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix

By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow HitFix on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Anne Hathaway#Florence and the Machine
TAGSANNE HATHAWAYarcade fireflorence and the machinesaturday night liveSCARLETT JOHANSSON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP