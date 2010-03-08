Arcade Fire schedules its first performance of 2010

Arcade Fire has at last announced its first show of 2010: a headlining slot at eco-friendly Irish music fest Oxegen, some time over the weekend of July 9-11.

Eminem, Jay-Z and Black Eyed Peas are also skedded for the Dublin-bound event, with tickets going up Friday, March. 12. More info to be had at the Oxegen website.

More tour dates are expected from Arcade Fire as details are revealed on their third LP, rumored to arrive this Spring.

Social-conscious as a crew, Arcade Fire makes for a good addition to Oxegen, a carbon-neutral event. Perhaps they’ll try to carry the banner to other shows and appearances?

