Arcade Fire schedules first U.S. headlining tour in three years

On the heels of announcing their new album “The Suburbs,” Arcade Fire have gone further to reveal their first headlining U.S. tour dates in three years.
The seven-piece, Montreal-based band will head to Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Washington, D.C. (OK, Columbia, Md.), Nashville and Atlanta in early August; they’re already scheduled for a Chicago gig on Aug. 11 for Lollapalooza.
Spoon will be opening the New York (at Madison Square Garden, no less), D.C., Atlanta and Philly dates — they’ll be supporting their own recent album, “Transference.”
Arcade Fire also announced a pair of last-minute shows at the Theater Granada in Sherbrooke, Quebec.
For each ticket sold, the band is donating $1 to their longtime non-profit of choice, Partners in Health. Further dates are expected to be announced.
“The Suburbs” is out Aug. 3.
7-June Sherbrooke, Quebec- Theater Granada
8-June Sherbrooke, Quebec – Theater Granada
30-June Rättvik, Sweden – Dalhalla
2-July Tromøy, Norway – Hove Festival
4-July Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter
9-July County Kildare, Ireland – Oxegen Festival
12-July Quebec, Canada – Quebec City Summer Festival
13-July Ottawa, Canada – Ottawa Bluesfest
31-July Montreal – Osheaga
1-Aug Boston – Bank of America Pavillion
2-Aug Philadelphia – Mann Centre for the Performing arts
4-Aug New York – Madison Square Garden
6-Aug Washington DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion
8-Aug Chicago – Lollapalooza
9-Aug Nashville – Ryman Auditorium
11-Aug Atlanta – Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
14-Aug Toronto – Olympic Island
27-Aug Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival
27-Aug Reading, UK – Reading Festival
29-Aug Saint Cloud, France – Rock En Seine
2-Sept Bologna, Italy – I-Day Festival
wow just heard their two new tracks, and am not into them, i have wanted a new album for a long time, now not so much
The concerts on June 7th and 8th are in Sherbrooke, Quebec…not Ontario.