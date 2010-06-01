Arcade Fire schedules first U.S. headlining tour in three years

On the heels of announcing their new album “The Suburbs,” Arcade Fire have gone further to reveal their first headlining U.S. tour dates in three years.

The seven-piece, Montreal-based band will head to Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Washington, D.C. (OK, Columbia, Md.), Nashville and Atlanta in early August; they’re already scheduled for a Chicago gig on Aug. 11 for Lollapalooza.

Spoon will be opening the New York (at Madison Square Garden, no less), D.C., Atlanta and Philly dates — they’ll be supporting their own recent album, “Transference.”

Arcade Fire also announced a pair of last-minute shows at the Theater Granada in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

For each ticket sold, the band is donating $1 to their longtime non-profit of choice, Partners in Health. Further dates are expected to be announced.

“The Suburbs” is out Aug. 3.

7-June  Sherbrooke, Quebec- Theater Granada
8-June  Sherbrooke, Quebec – Theater Granada
30-June Rättvik, Sweden – Dalhalla
2-July  Tromøy, Norway – Hove Festival
4-July  Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter
9-July  County Kildare, Ireland – Oxegen Festival
12-July Quebec, Canada – Quebec City Summer Festival
13-July Ottawa, Canada – Ottawa Bluesfest
31-July    Montreal – Osheaga
1-Aug    Boston – Bank of America Pavillion
2-Aug    Philadelphia – Mann Centre for the Performing arts  
4-Aug    New York – Madison Square Garden
6-Aug    Washington DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion
8-Aug    Chicago – Lollapalooza
9-Aug    Nashville – Ryman Auditorium
11-Aug    Atlanta – Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
14-Aug    Toronto – Olympic Island
27-Aug  Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival
27-Aug  Reading, UK – Reading Festival
29-Aug  Saint Cloud, France – Rock En Seine
2-Sept   Bologna, Italy – I-Day Festival

