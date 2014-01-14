Arcade Fire, Springsteen, Vampire Weekend and Clapton headline 2014 Jazz Fest

#Bruce Springsteen
01.14.14 5 years ago

The 45th annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival may be the only festival that Outkast isn”t playing this year, but they will hardly be missed.

Toplining the festival, which runs April 25-27 and May 1-4, are Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (in their only 2014 date so far), Arcade Fire, Vampire Weekend, Eric Clapton, Phish, and Christina Aguilera.

Among the more than 80 acts on the bill are Robin Thicke, Santana, Foster the People, The Avett Brothers, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, John Fogerty, Alabama Shakes, The Head & The Heart, and Jason Isbell.

The festival prides itself on featuring hometown talent and this year, such New Orleans local heroes as Aaron Neville, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Irma Thomas, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Ivan Neville”s Dumpstaphunk and the Radiators are on the bill.

Unlike Coachella, which features the same line-up both weekends, Jazz Fest offers different acts each weekend:  Phish and Clapton will play the first weekend, while Arcade Fire and Springsteen will be the heavy hitters for the second.

For the full line-up, go here or watch the announcement video below.  Tickets go on sale today.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bruce Springsteen
TAGS2014 Jazz Festarcade fireBRUCE SPRINGSTEENChristine AguileraEric Claptonfoster the peopleNew Orleans Jazz Heritage FestivalPHISHROBERT PLANTvampire weekend

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP