Arcade Fire take a look in the mirror in lo-fi ‘You Already Know’ video

#Video
08.14.14 4 years ago

Arcade Fire are really into the whole “reflection” thing, as seen in the latest video for the bouncy, new wave-y song “You Already Know.”

In it, the sprawling Canadian ensemble occupies some sort of coastal mansion, where they play the song while lounging around an opulent, but tasteful, bedroom. In a move that would make Conan O'Brien (or maybe Harry Potter) proud, the song's vocals are handled by the painted portraits decorating the walls, allowing actual singer Win Butler to record the proceedings with his phone and a small digital camera. 

Compared to their other grandiose videos, it's a defiantly lo-fi excursion, blown out and shaky like a real home video, and allows Butler and the band to continue to explore the mirror motifs found on their most recent album “Reflektor,” from which “You Already Know” is taken.

Watch the video here:


 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSarcade fireReflektorvideoWIN BUTLERYou Already Know

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP