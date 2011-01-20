Arcade Fire, The Strokes, Bon Jovi headlining New Orleans Jazz Fest

Arcade Fire looks like they’re already in for a busy summer.

The Montreal-based rock act, plus The Strokes, Lauryn Hill, Wilco, Willie Nelson, Lupe Fiasco, Jimmy Buffett, Kid Rock, Cyndi Lauper, Gregg Allman Blues Band, Allen Toussaint, The Neville Brothers, Lucinda Williams, Michael Franti and more will be performing the second weekend of New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Robert Plant & the Band of Joy, Tom Jones, Bon Jovi, Arlo Guthrie, John Legend & The Roots, Jeff Beck, The Decemberists, The Avett Brothers, Wyclef Jean, Jason Mraz, Kenny G, Mumford & Sons, Ivan Neville”s Dumpstaphunk, Justin Townes Earle and others will perform during the first weekend.

A massive Haitian artist and culture segment is also scheduled to occur.

NoLa Jazz Fest runs April 29 to May 1, then May 5 to May 8 this year, at the Fair Grounds Race Course. About 400,000 fans are in attendance each year.

As previously reported, Arcade Fire will take the big stage at Coachella this year.