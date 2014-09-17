As Arcade Fire’s ‘Funeral’ turns 10, frontman feels like band’s ‘right in our prime’ now

On Sunday this week, Arcade Fire's breakout debut album “Funeral” turned 10 years old.

A day after, frontman Win Butler went on Canadian sports talk radio show Melnick In The Afternoon, to discuss his Sept. 20 charity basketball game Pop Vs. Jocks, coinciding with the Pop Montreal Festival.

Former LCD Soundsystem leader James Murphy is scheduled to DJ the game, so the show host Mitch Melnick asked if Butler, 34, had plans like Murphy to “retire” at 40.

“I never want to put out something that”s not great. This last tour we did is the best, it”s the best shows we”ve ever played, so I feel like we”re kind of right in our prime right now – so I”m not really thinking about retirement yet “cause we”re kind of like firing on all cylinders at this point,” Butler said.

Last month, Butler told the L.A. Times that after their 2014 “Reflektor”-supporting tour leg was over at the end of August, “we're done touring for the foreseeable future,” and mentioned he was already eager to get to work on new material.

So what do you think, is Arcade Fire in the prime — recording, touring, performing — right now? Participate in our poll below!