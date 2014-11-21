Arcade Fire’s Will Butler prepping solo album ‘Policy’

Will Arcade Fire member Will Butler have as much success without his giant band?

The singer, brother of AF frontman Win Butler, recently performed a 10-song set of new material in New York City, and now he's reportedly planning to release the songs on his first solo album.

In anticipation of the concert, the venue's website stated that Butler is “currently finishing up his debut album.”

An Arcade Fire spokesperson later confirmed the news, saying, “[Will]”s working on tracks for release at some point in the future, maybe on Merge Records, and he keeps updating on their socials.”

Later, Merge Records announced that it will indeed release the record, titled “Policy,” sometime next spring.

Butler previously teamed with Owen Pallett for the music to Spike Jonze's “Her,” which was nominated for Best Original Score at 2013 Oscars.

Arcade Fire has released four acclaimed albums on Merge over the last ten years, and picked up a Grammy for Album of the Year in 2011.