‘Archer,’ ‘Wilfred,’ ‘Dexter’ lead Comic-Con Thursday TV highlights

Last year, Thursday at Comic-Con was all about “Game of Thrones.”

There is no such Thursday TV mega-event this year (we have to wait until Friday for “Thrones”), but the day does offer a couple of FX favorites — “Wilfred” and “Archer” — and the traditional Q&As for “Psych” and “Dexter” (now with Yvonne Strahovski!).

Plus, two new series unveil sneak peeks ahead of fall premieres: The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast” and CBS’ “Elementary.”

So, it’s not Tyrion and Daenerys, but it’s not nothin’ either. Check out the Thursday, July 12 highlights:

“Psych”

2:15-3:15 p.m.

Ballroom 20

Who: Stars James Roday, Dulé Hill, Maggie Lawson, Tim Omundson, Kirsten Nelson and Corbin Bernsen, along with producers Steve Franks, Kelly Kulchak and Chris Henze

Lowdown: If there’s one TV show that just screams “Comic Con!” it’s USA’s “Psych.” The detective comedy’s creative team is back for a fourth consecutive year and they promise to bring a first look at season seven and a “taste” of the 100th episode, “100 Clues.”

“Teen Wolf”

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Room 6A

Who: Stars Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden and Colton Haynes, and executive producer Jeff Davis

Lowdown: Oh boy, if you love both “Psych” and MTV’s “Teen Wolf,” you’re in trouble with this scheduling. Everyone’s favorite hirute teens will take the stage to preview an upcoming episode and answer questions. MTV is also using the opportunity to preview a trailer for their latest scripted series, “The Inbetweeners,” a comedy based on a British hit that they hope will stick around a lot longer than “Skins.”

“Beauty and the Beast”

3:30-4:35 p.m.

Ballroom 20

Who: Stars Kristin Kreuk and Jay Ryan, executive producers Jennifer Levin and Sherri Cooper

Lowdown: Get a first look at the pilot for CW’s new fairy tale drama — totally reimagined with Kreuk as a NYPD detective (!) and Ryan as a beastly survivor of a military experiment gone wrong. The stars and producers will also do a Q&A, so feel free to bring your lingering questions for Kreuk about “Smallville,” Ryan about “Terra Nova” and — if you feel Comic Con is the best place to do this — Cooper about “Brothers and Sisters.”

“Wilfred”

4:00-5:00 p.m.

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Who: Elijah Wood, Jason Gann, Fiona Gubelmann and Dorian Brown; producers David Zuckerman and Randall Einhorn

Lowdown: Hitfix’s own Alan Sepinwall moderates the panel discussion following an episode screening of FX’s quirky comedy. So please don’t annoy Wood with questions about Frodo Baggins, or Sepinwall will personally kick your ass.

“Cracking the Case with Sherlock Holmes and Watson: A Behind-the-scenes Look at CBS’s New Series ‘Elementary'”

4:40-5:45 p.m.

Ballroom 20

Who: Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu; executive producers Robert Doherty and Carl Beverly

Lowdown: Just in case you didn’t know CBS will air a modern day reboot of Sherlock Holmes this fall, they’ve helpfully come up with a very long panel title to clue you in. Yes, this is Holmes and Watson, but no it’s not Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. Do with that knowledge what you will. Also, if you get to the mic during the Q&A, be sure to ask the panelists what their favorite Benedict Cumberbatch role is.

“Archer”

5:00-6:00 p.m.

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Who: H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer and Amber Nash

Lowdown: “Archer” is a fun show, and even though I’ve never been to an “Archer” panel at Comic-Con, I would assume they’re fun too. Plus, you’ll probably still be in the room anyway after Sepinwall’s “Wilfred” panel, so stick around and find out.

“Nikita”

6:00-7:00 p.m.

Room 6BCF

Who: Maggie Q, Shane West and Lyndsy Fonseca; executive producer Craig Silverstein

Lowdown: Celebrate the miraculous renewal of CW’s action drama with three good looking cast members and one probably not quite as good looking producer. Apparently this will be “just days before they begin production on season 3,” so don’t expect to see new footage but they will hype the season two DVD release and maybe show some behind-the-scenes goodies from that.

“Dexter”

6:00-7:15 p.m.

Ballroom 20

Who: Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter and Yvonne Strahovski; producers John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Scott Buck and Manny Coto

Lowdown: “Chuck” fans, if you want your Strahovski fix this is the place to be. I imagine “Dexter” fans will have a lot of questions about last season’s twist ending, and I’m sure the cast and producers will reveal absolutely nothing. But there’s another reason to check this out: Showtime will also reveal a season two trailer for “Homeland.” Damn, that’s a good show.

“Workaholics”

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Room 24ABC

Who: Blake Anderson, Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Kyle Newacheck

Lowdown: I don’t really know much about Comedy Central’s “Workaholics” but those who do may be interested in this: “Fans will also be able to compete for a chance to have their name written into a future episode.” Yay?

Additional TV panels scheduled for Thursday include “Battlestar: So Say We All” hosted by Richard Hatch in Room 6BCF from 10:30-11:30 a.m.; G4’s “X-Play” in Room 25ABC from 11:00 a.m.-Noon; “Image: The Walking Dead” focused on the comics but sure to include TV series discussion with creator Robert Kirkman in Room 6A from 3:45-4:45 p.m.; and the charmingly titled “Nickelodeon: Butt Biting & Magical Mischief!” in Room 7AB from 11:00 a.m.-Noon.

Look for complete hall-to-hall coverage of Comic-Con 2011 from the entire HitFix team beginning Wednesday, July 11-Sunday, July 15.