Archie Panjabi is leaving “The Good Wife” to star in her own TV show

Kalinda will exit at the end of the season so that Panjabi could pursue her own TV series. Panjabi has signed a deal with 20th Century Fox TV to star in her own drama pilot sometime in 2015.

NBC scraps “Mission Control” starring Krysten Ritter

The ’60s-set midseason workplace comedy starring Ritter as a strong woman who butts head at NASA with an astronaut amid the race to the moon won”t air due to casting issues. “Mission Control”s” producers included Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and “It”s Always Sunny”s” David Hornsby.

“The Facts of Life” alum Mindy Cohn to visit “Bones”

She”ll play Daisy”s “New Age-focused doula.”

“Person of Interest” is coming to Netflix

The first three seasons of the CBS drama will be available for Netflix subscribers in fall 2015.

CW”s “Flash” won”t star in “The Flash” movie

While Grant Gustin will stay as the TV “Flash,” Ezra Miller has been chosen to portray Barry Allen on the big screen. PLUS: 5 villains and plotlines you won”t see on CW”s “Flash.”

Watch Bill Murray”s very 1st performance as Nick the Lounge Singer

The Second City Archives has posted Murray”s pre-“SNL” performance to YouTube.

CNN lays off Jane Velez-Mitchell

Velez-Mitchell”s 6-year-old HLN show has been canceled due to budget cuts at CNN.

A $3M prison memoir for Teresa Giudice?

A report claims the “Real Housewives” star is planning to write a tell-all book while she”s behind bars.