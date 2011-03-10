Arctic Monkeys announce new album, ‘Suck It and See’

Can”t say we didn”t see it coming: Arctic Monkeys have announced their fourth studio effort, “Suck It and See,” for release on June 7.

The U.K. act went to Los Angeles for the recording of this James Ford-helmed set, with Craig Silvey behind the mix.

As previously reported, the band will be touring in the U.S. for the first time in a year to support the delightfully titled “Suck It,” starting May 17.

Included in the tracklist, below, is “Piledriver Waltz,” which was a track composed for the movie “Submarine” by frontman Alex Turner. We”re awaiting word from a representative as to whether the AM version will be the same as the solo.

UPDATE: The band’s version of “Piledriver Waltz” will be a different version than Turner’s stripped-down solo version for “Submarine.”

“Brick by Brick,” released on the band”s website late last week, is also on the ‘list. A release describes the accompanying clip as a “video preview,” not the official music video.

Here is the tracklist to “Suck It and See”:

1. She”s Thunderstorms

2. Black Treacle

3. Brick by Brick

4. The Hellcat Spangled Shalalala

5. Don”t Sit Down ‘Cause I”ve Moved Your Chair

6. Library Pictures

7. All My Own Stunts

8. Reckless Serenade

9. Piledriver Waltz

10. Love is a Laserquest

11. Suck It and See

12. That”s Where You”re Wrong



Here are Arctic Monkeys” North American tour dates:

5/17 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

5/18 Philadelphia, PA The Electric Factory

5/19 Boston, MA House Of Blues

5/21 Toronto, ON Kool Haus

5/22 Montreal, QC Olympia de Montreal

5/24 New York, NY Rumsey Playfield

5/26 Detroit, MI Clutch Cargoes

5/27 Milwaukee, WI The Rave

5/28 Minneapolis, MN First Ave

5/30 Denver, CO The Ogden Theatre

5/31 Salt Lake City, UT In The Venue

6/3 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium