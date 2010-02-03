Are Flaming Lips, Paul McCartney and Paul Simon headed to Bonnaroo?

Bonnaroo or Boomeroo? Paul Simon and Paul McCartney are among the headliners rumored to be appearing at the 2010 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which takes place June 10-13 in Manchester, Tenn.

Given that Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers headlined in 2006, the Police in 2007 and Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band in 2009, the festival is definitely paying homage to veteran rockers (although with more than 100 acts, they manage to hit all demographics). There are several reasons for the older acts: Boomers have the money to buy the tickets and, most importantly, most of these vets are among the best performers out there and they still know how to deliver a great show (although most Bonnaroo vets still consider My Morning Jacket the ultimate Bonnaroo band).

In addition to the two Pauls, who are unconfirmed, the Flaming Lips will also play the festival, playing Pink Floyd”s “Dark Side of the Moon” at midnight as June 10 turns to June 11, according to Spinner. The Lips’ Wayne Coyne spilled the beans to Spinner, noting that the band’s previous performance of the classic album on New Year”s Eve was never meant to be an exclusive. The Simon/McCartney rumors come courtesy of Live Daily.

All will be revealed for sure on Feb. 9 when Bonnaroo”s producers, Superfly Productions and AC Entertainment, roll out the 2010 lineup throughout the day on bonnaroo.com. Additionally, tickets will go on sale at noon EST Feb. 9, marking the first time tickets go on sale simultaneously with the announcement.