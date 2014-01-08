Are Spike Lee and Ray Allen looking at a ‘He Got Game’ sequel?

In 1998, Spike Lee delivered to audiences “He Got Game,” starring Denzel Washington, Ray Allen, Milla Jovovich, and Rosario Dawson amongst others. Now, a report from ESPN says that Allen and Lee are talking about getting back together for a sequel.

ESPN’s website quotes the Miami Heat guard as saying “Sequels to most movies are always fluff and not as good as the first,” and then adding to that, “But it’s something we’ve been talking about for the last couple months. If we get a really good story line and are able to bring everybody back, then it would be something worth doing.”

That last statement contains quite a big caveat, with the being “able to bring everyone back” part, but that isn’t to say that the idea of a sequel isn’t an intriguing one, nor that the cast of the original wouldn’t be interested in doing another one. “He Got Game” has proven to have a long life, long enough that when the NBA debuts new jerseys with players’ nicknames this month, Allen’s will have the first initial and last name of his “He Got Game” character, Jesus Shuttlesworth.

Allen was nominated for an MTV Movie Award in the Best Breakthrough Male Performance for his work on “He Got Game.” The film also saw itself nominated for several Image Awards and Black Film Awards.

What do you think, do you want a sequel to “He Got Game?”