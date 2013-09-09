Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez headed into the studio together: Reports

When Jennifer Lopez joined Taylor Swift on stage during Swift”s four-show sold-out run at Los Angeles” Staples Center last month, that may have been the opening salvo in a new partnership.

Us Weekly first reported that the pair are working on a new song for Lopez”s next album, and E News! has since confirmed it. Swift certainly embraced all genres of music on her current album, “Red,” so we could certainly see JLo and TSwift coming up with a great club thumper. Or maybe they should just remake Donna Summer/Barbra Streisand”s “Enough Is Enough.” However, giving the rumor a little less credence is the fact that neither Swift’s nor Lopez’s representatives have commented on the rumor.

The returning “American Idol” judge and Swift started their own mutual appreciation society after the Staples show, during which they performed “Jenny From The Block” together. Both tweeted how much they loved working together.