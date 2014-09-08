True or false: Which of these ’80s movies are getting the reboot treatment?

and 09.08.14 4 years ago

With seemingly every classic film under the sun being remade/rebooted/”reimagined” by Hollywood over the past decade or so, it's hard to believe there are still some iconic titles out there that haven't yet been exploited. But they do exist!

Below we've highlighted 18 titles that hail from a particularly popular decade for remakes – namely the 1980s – and done our research to determine which of them are currently being mined for more cash and which have so far been left alone by the powers that be.

Think you're up to date on every Hollywood reboot currently making its way to the big screen? You may be surprised. Test your knowledge by clicking through the gallery below.

Around The Web

TAGSBEVERLY HILLS COPCOMING TO AMERICACreepshowDIRTY DANCINGEscape From New YorkFAST TIMES AT RIDGEMONT HIGHHIGHLANDERrebootsREMAKESTHE BREAKFAST CLUBTHE NAKED GUNTrue or FalsevideodromeWARGAMESWho Framed Roger Rabbit?

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP