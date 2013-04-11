Are we close to learning what plans Warner has for the DC universe?

It’s a big summer for superhero films. There is no film more important to the overall success of a studio’s longterm plans than “Man Of Steel” is for Warner Bros, though. Marvel could survive it if “Iron Man 3” didn’t work, and Fox has certainly weathered a terrible “Wolverine” movie already. For Warner, though, everything they have planned in the near-future depends on them proving that they can get their most significant icon right. Warner needs you to believe a man can fly.
Desperately.
The good news is that early buzz from people who have seen the film is very enthusiastic. It sounds like they’ve managed to ground Superman in the real world while also making sure that he does indeed feel… well, super. When we get 74 different superhero films every year, it’s not easy to make us feel a sense of wonder anymore. It’s a character thing more than it’s about the effects at this point, and certainly everything we’re hearing from Zack Snyder and David Goyer and Christopher Nolan sounds like they’re at least starting with the right ideas.
I would imagine Jeff Robinov is more nervous about the film than even the most rabid of fanboys. The cover story of this week’s “Entertainment Weekly” is about “Man Of Steel,” and Robinov addresses the notion head-on that this is step one in something larger. “It’s setting the tone for what the movies are going to be like going forward. In that, it’s definitely a first step.”
While we still have no idea if we’ll actually see any other DC characters in “Man Of Steel” (I’d bet against it), it sounds like there’s something about the film that opens a door to something larger. “I think you’ll see that, going forward, anything can live in this world,” Robinov said. This is obviously a major shift from when Nolan worked so hard to ensure that Batman lived in a very isolated universe.
It sounds like we won’t have long to wait to see how Warner wants to handle things. “We’ll announce something in the next several weeks that will hopefully position the DC characters and the movies we’re going to be making,” Robinov said, and it sounds to me like we can expect a major press release of some kind. At this point, all the attention on “Justice League” has skewed the way the conversation has been going, and I think it’s important to remember that “Justice League” is not the end-all be-all. Just because Marvel’s biggest film was “The Avengers” doesn’t mean that has to be the game plan for Warner as well.
If anything, Warner has an opportunity to prove that they don’t just have to follow the already-established model, and they have the only other roster of characters as deep and as rich and ready for exploitation as Marvel. What “Man Of Steel” needs to do, more than establishing a road-map to another franchise film, is set up a world in which we’re going to want to see these stories start to play out.
Considering how much skepticism there was towards my exclusive report about Joseph Gordon-Levitt returning to the DC universe and playing the John Blake role again, picking up where “The Dark Knight Rises” ended, I find one of Robinov’s statements very revealing. Asked if Nolan’s films still stand alone completely, Robinov said, “They do. Or they did.” Catch that emphasis? Hmmm. “Where we go in the future is a whole other conversation,” he continued, and that certainly sounds to me like they are exploring that possibility. They’ve denied things in the press so far, but that’s because they’re still nailing down the plans. I am confident that Blake’s journey has just begun, and that we’ll see more of that story in the future.
It’s a fascinating moment, and I certainly hope Warner figures it out. I want them to find their own voice. I want them to find someone who can steer the ship overall. I want them to bring these great characters to life in new and exciting ways.
And, for the sake of not just me but for my kids, I want to believe a man can fly again, too. Desperately.
“Man Of Steel” goes up, up, and away starting June 14, 2013.
To me there is something deeply depressing and cynical about these quotes. Christopher Nolan’s movies either stand alone or they don’t. Using the past tense as a qualifier doesn’t make you any less of a liar. And while I agree that Justice League does not *have* to be WB’s endgame just because another studio did the same thing, this is Hollywood we’re talking about, so I’m pretty confident that it almost definitely is.
That came across as a little meaner than I intended, but basically what I was trying to say is, remove the grammatical tense and saying “they do or they did” is the same as saying “they are or they aren’t.” Well, are they or aren’t they? That’s a total non-answer. But again, NBC definitely wasn’t replacing Leno until they definitely were. Studio doubletalk at its finest.
WB isn’t going to give an answer that will satisfy fans’ curiosity until they are ready to do so. But the implication of the quote is pretty obvious: there is nothing in Christopher Nolan’s Batman films that ties it to the existent DC universe and therefore they currently stand alone; however, something from those films will be introduced into the DC universe that will create a tie and the films will no longer stand alone.
Well then they shouldn’t give an answer at all, honestly. I know an ungrateful, fanboy-ish response like that is every studio’s worst nightmare, but that sort-of-commitment but sort-of-not isn’t helpful to anyone except websites looking for hits.
This wasn’t a press release. it was an interview. He was in a conversation with an EW reporter, was asked about a shared universe, and he gave a response that doesn’t reveal plans they aren’t ready to reveal yet. I supposed he could simply have said “no comment”, but that wouldn’t have made for interesting press (which is the whole reason for conducting and granting interviews) and someone else would have complained about THAT response. And if he had given a “helpful” response, yet another fan would have complained he was giving away too much.
I took it to mean that, while the Superman/JLA world will stand alone, the Bat-films might spin off a Catwoman movie or a John Blake movie within the Dark Knight universe, rather than retrofitting the Bat-films into a new Superman/JLA reality.
@Primogen – you’re doing an awfully good job of carrying the water, but again, so what? Am I supposed to be grateful for this nothing of an interview just because he gave an interview? At best, you could just say it is what it is, which I realize. Apparently it bothers you less than it bothers me, but you’re not going to convince me to like it just because some other nerd somewhere else might complain if he didn’t do it. And hence we come full circle back to the cynical nature of the whole thing.
@Chris, let me ask you this: WHen EW interviewed him about MOS and asked him about a shared universe, what would you have preferred his answer to have been?
You’re asking the wrong guy, because I could really not give less of a crap about DC’s “shared universe.” But since you put me on the spot I would have rather heard something to the effect of how those discussions are ongoing and, frankly, they don’t know yet. I don’t know what’s so complicated about this. Promising that something is standalone but that it also might not be is not an answer at all. I’m not outraged in any sense but principle, not because I crave breaking news on Justice League. You can go ahead and be grateful for whatever breadcrumbs Jeff Robinov deigns to sweep off the table, but we just don’t share the same views on that and you’re not going to convince me otherwise. I’m not interested in anything he has to say unless he actually says anything.
I’m not grateful for his answer, but neither am I critical of him. Having been interviewed myself on occasion, I realized that it’s difficult to answer a question for which you are not ready to give details but want to maintain interest.
Fair enough. And it’s not a complete against Robinov personally, just the system in general. I’m sure he doesn’t relish these articles any more than I do. I’m just saying that whatever value they may have (mostly reminding people that Man of Steel is coming out), I dislike them for their artifice.
It is also possible its strange mix.
IF JGL was signed to a multi-movie deal when he joined THE DARK KNIGHT RISES, then perhaps he will play Batman… but not as John Blake, but as the “new” Bruce Wayne.
Same actor, same character, different alter-ego.
Keeps those not comic fans happy by passing continuing what they already have seen.
Keeps those that are comic fans happy by keeping Bruce Wayne as the alter-ego.
Just a thought…
The reason why I don’t think we’ll see JGL back in tights is that it would clash with a “Batreboot” which is going to happen. The reboot is just inevitable & linking back to the old movies is confusing. Rebooting Batman inside a shared universe that’s started in Man of Steel makes the most sense.
I have less than zero interest in seeing JGL play Batman as a character wholly invented for TDKR. WB would be foolish to potentially alienate fans like that.
Drew- That’s good to know.
Course, its possible for him to play Batman and never do any reveal of alter ego, even if that sounds like splitting hairs.
But I think Kaeper is likely correct, if they want to use MOS as a ground zero reboots of the DCU.
I still think JGL as continuing replacement Batman from the Nolan-verse is a horrible horrible idea. Even in the comics when they tried putting Dick Grayson in the role for a while it really sucked badly. It is just not WHO the character of Batman is, and people won’t stand for it.
Doing a 007 recast / soft reboot is definitely the way to go.
Love JGL has an actor but I hate the idea of another character beside Bruce Wayne being Batman in the ‘DC Cinematic Universe’ (or whatever they call it). Why do they think that’s even close to be needed?
Rebooting the character with a new actor has worked for the Bond franchise for the past 1/2 century so why doesn’t it work here? I just find it to be such a short-sighted studio thought process to me. It’s aggravating.
Warner Bros, if there is one thing you should learn from Marvel it’s this: Take your time and do it right.
If anything Marvel put the cart before the horse. They had all their Phase 1 movies locked in before they even had a cast, director or script. That it worked at all is kind of amazing.
I represent the casual movie fan when it comes to Batman. I don’t have a dog in this fight. But it makes no sense to me to use Blake in other movies for the DC universe.
The Nolanverse is grounded in reality. In those movies, it’s simply not believable that a Superman or Wonder Woman exists.
Why use JGL? Continuity? As MRIDGE1 pointed out, there is no need for continuity here.
They should launch another Batman series along with another DC character (Wonder Woman? Green Lantern?)along with a Man of Steel sequel in 2016 and than have a JL movie in 2017 or 2018. I know it seems far off but it’s the right strategy.
You could do the reverse and do a JL movie in 2016 (including a relaunched Batman) and spin off the characters into their own solo movies in later years. This could conceivably work but the script, cast, and director would have to be so on point to get it right.
Drew.
Are you really in favour of the JLA movie or are you resigned to the fact that it will probably happen and we may as well get on board?
My guess is that Drew is in favor of a well-made JLA movie and against a poorly done one.
Well I think most *rational* people would prefer a good movie over a bad one.
That wasn’t the question I was asking.
I thought you were asking whether Drew supported the concept of a JLA movie? My point was that some fans will dismiss a movie’s concept regardless of how well it might be executed. Some — and I think Drew is one of those — is more concerned with the talent involved in a movie’s production and less likely to be concerned about whether a concept should be attempted or not.
Man of Steel is my most anticipated movie of the year. I hope it hits a grand slam home run. Superman is my favorite hero.
Having said that, I don’t want to see WB go the Marvel route. I’d rather they keep their heroes separate and just develop individual movies.
And I really wish they’d leave Batman alone for the next decade and not rush in to another chapter.
But it’s business and studios don’t want to leave money on the table.
Same here.
I hate all this shared universes madness.
Rather than forcing a connection to the Nolan-Batman verse, I think they should be working on making “Arrow” fit into the MoSteel DC ‘verse. That seems like it would be a fairly workable way to expand the universe, especially with more minor characters that could then be pulled in for team-up movies without Yet Another Origin Story Movie for each of them. Unfortunately I know they’re different entities so it probably wouldn’t work, but I really wish they’d take advantage of what they have.
Really? I sorta like the show but even I have to admit the acting is almost uniformly bad on it.
If they want a movie universe right, first they have to get their comics universe right. DC has no respect for their characters, as proven by the declining sales of their terrible new 52 initiative.
I’d think the fact that they are rebooting Superman less than a decade removed from the last one indicates there’s a lot riding on this movie individually (these things are expensive) and impact any plans they’ve started in motion already but would have little to do with whether or not Warner’s makes another big budgeted superhero movie in relatively short order.
I wonder if we’d even had to have waited this long for another Superman movie if Superman Returns had been an actual failure, that movie made money it’s money back and then some against a budget that was carrying a lot of legacy development costs from what I’ve read about it. If it had actually tanked they might have moved even faster on a reboot.
With how they’re supposedly moving forward with a JLA movie before a successful Superman, with a bomb in Green Lantern and a Batman that doesn’t lend itself easily (if at all) to integration it’s hard to see how anything outside of a John Carter-style failure slowing down further DC character movies. Hell they had written, cast and were close to shooting George Miller’s JLA just a few years ago before the writers strike helped kill it and that was while they were working on The Dark Knight. If Man of Steel craters I wonder if it’d even slow them down.
The reason why they rebooted it so quickly is the same reason why Columbia rebooted Spider-Man – If they didn’t, someone else would either secure the rights or get more money out of it if they didn’t release a new film in a certain amount of time.
In regards to MAN OF STEEL, if Warner Bros. didn’t begin production on a new Superman film by 2011 then the Shuster and Siegel estates would have been able to sue for lost revenue on an unproduced film.
What I don’t get was why Spiderman was rebooted so quick. I mean obviously it made a shit load of money and people will watch anything with a superhero so that’s probably why, but were people really clamoring for another Spiderman reboot?
Sorry, didn’t see Joshua’s comment before I submitted.
@Joshua I get your point about Spider-man being rebooted but I have to point out that nothing about keeping the rights to that character required a reboot it only required another movie being made with the character. The reason it was rebooted was they decided they didn’t want to go ahead with another sequel in the Raimi series. Now whether that was money, dissatisfaction with the creative development, longevity of that iteration of the franchise or likely a combination of a lot of factors I’ll leave to someone else to answer.
The point I was making was that if this movie is a failure that in and of itself that will have virtually no effect on how soon they would “reboot” Superman again with a different creative team and would have little effect on actually making a JLA movie, only that it would affect any plans they’ve made to move this iteration of Superman into future movies. And that it would have no impact on how soon we see another DC character movie.
Warners seems a little better at the creative side of filmmaking than a lot of other studios but they still have suits and bean counters and when they look at Marvel’s characters making money hand over fist and see their own stable of superheroes sitting on the shelf all they see is assets being underutilized and money being left on the table. If the two options are giving these characters to Nolan style aueturs that will drag out the creative process and give them three movies in ten years or getting directors for hire like they did with Green Lantern and pump out ten movies in ten years they’ll go with route #2.
With regards to Shuster and Siegel’s estate suing for lost revenue on unproduced films? That seems an unlikely scenario at best, unless there’s a specific clause in rights ownership stating they’ll revert back to the estate if Warners doesn’t exercise them they really wouldn’t have any standing, Warners owns the film rights after the last court case.
I think if Wonder Woman ever gets onto the big screen, she’ll have to be a tough-as-nails butt-kicker with a seriously modified costume and serious attention paid to the Amazon mythology details. Lucy Lawless would’ve been perfect 15 years ago. Today: Gina Carano or a bulked-up Rosario Dawson. Flash would be the next logical choice, but since the obvious choice, Ryan Reynolds, is not in the cards, go with someone like Chris Pine. As for a Justice League roster, to those two characters I’d add Green Lantern – either Brad Cooper as Hal Jordan or Chiwetel Ejiofor as John Stewart – and then Gerard Butler doing his “Leonidas” thing as Aquaman, Idris Elba as the Martian Manhunter, and John Hamm as Batman. Pry James Cameron away from Pandora to direct it, bribe Joss Whedon to write it, and you’re golden.
As far as wonder women the costume can be done right. It makes me sad to say this but look what the poor inductry has done to wonder women.
[io9.com]
That costume is great! How sad is that. A porn has better costumes then Hollywood.
I took it to mean that the Dark Knight movies did stand alone when they were an ongoing series, but now that the trilogy is finished, it’s better to refer to them in the past tense.
I think SEINFELD covered the inherent difficulty of a “Justice League” movie when Jerry was trying to make a sick friend laugh in the hospital:
“and this whole Justice League, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman. You mean to tell me Superman can’t cover everything? For cryin’ out loud, he’s Superman!”
That’s true enough, but I think a competent movie will either have huge swarms of villains (like the Avengers) so it makes sense that you would need more than just Superman, or Superman will take on one villain (say Doomsday) while the rest of the League works on some other villain, or early on in the movie, Superman will be captured by some Kryptonite-wielding villain and the other heroes will spend much of the plot tracking him down and freeing him.
Pleeeeease let them recast Batman and leave the Nolanverse behind. I don’t care if they reboot Batman in a solo movie first (the rumoured idea of an Arkham Asylum movie is a very very good one) or introduce a new Batman in a JL movie, but Nolan’s continuity is too removed from the traditional one and I just don’t want to see it (Bale or JGL) included in the cinematic DCU going forward.
There won’t be an Arkham Asylum movie. Most likely those rumours are for a third instalment of the Batman game.
Wasn’t there some talk recently of Bruce Timm leaving the animated world to work on something new? I’d hand him the keys to the DC Universe. And if he’s not available, give them to Brad Bird.
They don’t need anything “desperately”. They are a multi-billion dollar company and they will do just fine with a Justice League franchise.
Bruce Wayne is Batman.
Batman is NOT a symbol.
He’s a leader.
If they try to do something like Batman Beyond, with Blake standing in for Terry and Bale being the “older Bruce”, I’m officially out.
I know the consensus nowadays in the film fan community is to be unconditionally positive, but I genuinely don’t like the look and feel of the DC adaptations Warner Bros. has been doing. And if everything does fall into place with MAN OF STEEL then I’m going to be stuck with at least another decade of it.
There’s nothing I can do about it. I’m aware of this. But, that just sums up what’s wrong with the entire movie landscape now – If you don’t like something then you’re just a troll.
I’ve enjoyed Nolan and Goyer’s storylines and character building they’ve done over the years with Batman and his universe. But, the look and feel of these films (including MAN OF STEEL) is so dismal and cold I really don’t want to see them again. I watch them every now and then when they air on television, but I feel almost depressed after doing so. The action scenes feel more like cinematic news footage than an exciting action piece. The colors are so dulled down its almost comical. I realize that MAN OF STEEL will probably have more action in its scenes, but, using SUCKER PUNCH as a yard stick, I don’t have much faith that they’ll be more than drenched cgi matte paintings. And if the description of a supposed new trailer for the film that AICN posted is to be believed then its going to be even more about war and military. Things I’m really getting tired of seeing in blockbusters. Understandably, if someone like Superman came to Earth, particularly America, the military would be involved. Yet, the whole romanticism of war and military that’s been emphasized since 9-11 in particularly EVERY big Hollywood release (even TRANSFORMERS) is getting tiresome. And if the that description of the trailer is right, then they’ve even brought the war-lovin’ to Krypton.
I’m not some kind of pretentious superfan who doesn’t like these movies because they don’t follow something in the comic books or graphic novels. They’re films, and that’s what I’m judging them on.
None of this matters.
You’ll just dismiss everything I write.
Harry over at AICN actually romanticized JJ Abrams’ Superman spec script, the other day. The reason why that film was never made, imo, is because of Moriarty’s (Drew) exclusive review of the script. Those days seem to be gone – when we actually seemed to have some sort of power. Even if it was just to voice our opinions about something. Say something considered negative on here and you’ll get deleted or chewed out by someone else for not “minding you manners”.
You’re either a consumer or a bad person.
Or just alone.
“I know the consensus nowadays in the film fan community is to be unconditionally positive”
What boards have you been on? AICN is still pretty much negative and “lets shit on everything” before the film comes out.
The times? They be ah’ changin. I don’t think there will be anything remotely close to what fans want in the DC world from here on out due to the nature of a more realistic setting.
People went to see the Dark Knight. They loved that setting. It works. So now it’s being tested with Superman. If it works, then I’m fairly certain that Warner Brothers wishes to use Nolan’s world as a map for how they move forward.
And why not, it worked. Will people still go see Batman if it’s John Blake? That’s a good question. I have a feeling Warner’s really wants to get Nolan on board in some way with Bale before moving forward thus probably why they will do another Superman. I only hope Nolan writes it again and produces.
To be honest, DC and Marvel are like reflections when it comes to settings. I’ve always found DC to be serious and dark, where Marvel was more bright and marvelous. The thing I’ve always thought of Superman to be is the beacon of Hope where Batman was the beacon of Reason. And the others would be variants.
Since Green Lantern was a total failure, I almost am thinking that WB is too scared to chance it with anyone else but with Nolan in control as they don’t seem to be in touch with how the DC franchise works. I just hope they have patience.
“To be honest, DC and Marvel are like reflections when it comes to settings. I’ve always found DC to be serious and dark, where Marvel was more bright and marvelous. The thing I’ve always thought of Superman to be is the beacon of Hope where Batman was the beacon of Reason. And the others would be variants.”
I think the more iconic stature of the main DC heroes lends the more reverent, serious tone. It’s ironic that Marvel Comics was a more hipper reaction to the more conservative DC Comics, much like Warner Bros’ Looney Tunes was to Disney animation and now Disney owns Marvel and vice versa.
The original Superman is a classic…’real world’ with the right amount of fantasy. BTW Singer’s version, with the bullet hitting Superman’s eye in slow-mo…lame.