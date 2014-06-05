‘Are You Here’ Trailer: Can Matthew Weiner Do Comedy?

#Zach Galifianakis #Amy Poehler #Parks And Recreation #Mad Men
06.05.14 4 years ago

It may seem strange that Matthew Weiner's new movie is a comedy, but let's not forget that before “Mad Men” and even “The Sopranos,” the king of AMC worked as a writer on “The Naked Truth” and “Becker.” Even Betty Draper would have a visibly emotional response to that revelation.

But I think you'd be hard-pressed to find traces of any of those shows in the new trailer for “Are You Here,” the Weiner-written family-oriented comedy that premiered at TIFF last year to mixed reviews. Costarring Zach Galifiankis, Owen Wilson, and Amy Poehler, the comedy has apparently gone under some renovation since its festival debut. Wilson plays a womanizing weatherman who comforts his best friend (Galifiankis) after his father dies; Poehler plays Galifianakis' weary sister. 

“Are You Here,” which used to be called “You Are Here,” is in theaters and on demand August 22. Here's hoping Poehler gets as much time to be hilarious as Galifianakis and WIlson, who look like they're having most of the fun.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zach Galifianakis#Amy Poehler#Parks And Recreation#Mad Men
TAGSAMY POEHLERARE YOU HERE?Mad MenOWEN WILSONPARKS AND RECREATIONZach Galifianakis

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP