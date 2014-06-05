‘Are You Here’ Trailer: Can Matthew Weiner Do Comedy?

It may seem strange that Matthew Weiner's new movie is a comedy, but let's not forget that before “Mad Men” and even “The Sopranos,” the king of AMC worked as a writer on “The Naked Truth” and “Becker.” Even Betty Draper would have a visibly emotional response to that revelation.

But I think you'd be hard-pressed to find traces of any of those shows in the new trailer for “Are You Here,” the Weiner-written family-oriented comedy that premiered at TIFF last year to mixed reviews. Costarring Zach Galifiankis, Owen Wilson, and Amy Poehler, the comedy has apparently gone under some renovation since its festival debut. Wilson plays a womanizing weatherman who comforts his best friend (Galifiankis) after his father dies; Poehler plays Galifianakis' weary sister.

“Are You Here,” which used to be called “You Are Here,” is in theaters and on demand August 22. Here's hoping Poehler gets as much time to be hilarious as Galifianakis and WIlson, who look like they're having most of the fun.