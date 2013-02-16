‘Argo,’ ‘Silver Linings,’ ‘Brave’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ win ACE Eddie Awards

It’s been reiterated for months now that “Argo” and “Silver Linings Playbook” are the two films that are well-liked across the board in the Academy and the industry at large. Well, tonight, both films have triumphed at the America Cinema Editors’s ACE Eddie Awards in the dramatic and comedic categories.
Neither is really a shock. “Argo” is the frontrunner to win the Oscar for editing and Best Picture, while “Silver Linings Playbook” surprised many by landing an Oscar nomination for editing. It beat out “Les Misérables” here, which wasn’t nominated for an Oscar and was probably the only competition otherwise.
These two films could in fact be representative at the end of the day with Best Picture and Best Director wins. Indeed, David O. Russell has an angle on that prize and though I’m currently betting on Ang Lee, I have a sneaking suspicion Russell is waiting to pounce. We shall see.
In the animated category, it’s worth pointing out another upset for “Brave” over perceived Best Animation Feature Film heavy “Wreck-It Ralph.” Someone was going on and on in the comments section recently about how absurd it is to think Pixar’s latest could win out over Disney’s darling effort. I hope by now that person is realizing it’s not so absurd a notion at all, what with a BAFTA win to go along with the Golden Globe and now this. Anne and I went over all the reasons this upset could happen in a recent podcast, but it boils down, I think, to branding and to the fact that “Wreck-It Ralph” may not be too inviting on the outside, despite how thoroughly wonderful it is underneath all the pop-cultural video game stuff.
On the documentary front, “Searching for Sugar Man” keeps dominating the circuit, picking up the win here in addition to the PGA, DGA, IDA, etc. It seems a bit unstoppable, no?
Finally, veteran editors Richard Marks and Larry Silk received Lifetime Achievement Awards, while “Lincoln” director Steven Spielberg received the organization’s filmmaker of the year prize.
Check out the full list of ACE Eddie winners below.
Best Edited Feature Film – Dramatic
“Argo”
William Goldenberg, A.C.E.
Best Edited Feature Film – Comedy/Musical
“Silver Linings Playbook”
Jay Cassidy, A.C.E. and Crispin Struthers
Best Edited Feature Film – Animated
“Brave”
Nicholas C. Smith, A.C.E. & Robert Grahamjones, A.C.E
Best Edited Documentary – Feature
“Searching for Sugar Man”
Malik Bendjelloul
Best Edited Documentary – Television
“American Masters: Phil Ochs – There But For Fortune”
Pamela Scott Arnold
Best Edited Half-Hour Series for Television
“Nurse Jackie” – “Handle Your Scandal”
Gary Levy
Best Edited One-Hour Series for Commercial Television
“Breaking Bad” – “Gliding Over All”
Skip MacDonald, A.C.E.
Best Edited One-Hour Series for Non-Commercial Television
“The Newsroom” – “We Just Decided To (Pilot)”
Anne McCabe, A.C.E.
Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture for Television
“Hemingway & Gellhorn”
Walter Murch, A.C.E.
Best Edited Non-Scripted Series
“Frozen Planet” – “To the Ends of the Earth”
Andy Netley & Sharon Gillooly
Golden Eddie (Filmmaker of the Year Award)
Steven Spielberg
Lifetime Achievement Award
Richard Marks, A.C.E.
Larry Silk, A.C.E.
Student Competition
Michael Smith – AFI
Ugh, stop it, Brave! Animated Feature should be Ralph’s to lose, but I’m thinking the momentum has shifted in favor of the former. Old, white men are voting for this, right? Yeah, I’m starting to think they’ll like the pretty ginger lass over that cartoon with the kids and their nintendomabobs. The only real satisfaction I’d get from that win would be seeing some Brenda Chapman vindication, but other than that, I really don’t think there should be any question over which one wins out quality-wise. But when has it ever been about quality, right?
Starting to shift my thoughts this way as well. Brave has certainly come up strong the last couple of weeks. Most importantly in a number of areas that aren’t the animators, which could be indicative of how the Academy at large will vote.
I think the editing is one of the sharpest features of Silver Linings, actually, so I’m particularly pleased it won this — even if it was, to some extent, by default.
I don’t think Brave is appreciably better or worse than Wreck-It Ralph, so I’m not terribly invested in that particular showdown — I just want Frankenweenie to surge past them both.
i agree on both counts
Critics went with ParaNorman and Frankenweenie, then Globes for Brave and then Producers Guild and Annies went with Ralph and now Brave dominated three tech guild awards (visual, editing and sound). What a race :D
Add BAFTA for Brave as well. This has been the most exciting animate featured race in a long time because there are no sure wins like last year’s Rango and slew of Pixar films before that
Indeed. I’d say this is only the third, maybe fourth, year in the category’s history that there has actually been a race.
Truthfully, with each win that Brave garners, I get more fearful that it does absurdly have some chance at the Oscar. But Ralph is just so much better in all the ways the matter. Brave is SO pedestrian. I think people are wowed by the immaculate visuals and nice score, blinding them form the uninspired blandness of the writing and voice work. And clearly, many people just don’t like the premise of Ralph, so don’t want to see it. But it is inspired, and it has heart, while Brave is almost pure artifice.
I’m worried — I concede that Brave may come closer than it ought to — but I still believe there will be justice on Oscar night.
I don’t think the writing is as uninspired you, and I’d replace “nice score” with “the best score of the year”. And Brave is the most beautiful Pixar film so far… which is saying something. However, I also really like Ralph and Frankenweenie. And the race isn’t over yet, so no one should be talking trash until the envelope is open. Just because Brave has won some awards doesn’t mean it’s suddenly the overwhelming frontrunner. (Personally, I’m still going for a surprise Tim Burton victory.)