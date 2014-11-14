Ariana Grande and Charli XCX share new ‘Mockingjay’ soundtrack songs

The “Hunger Games” movies have always offered a veritable feast of new music from major pop acts over the past few years, and the Lorde-curated soundtrack to the upcoming “Mockinjay – Part I” may boast the biggest roster yet.

This week, tracks from both Major Lazer (featuring Ariana Grande), and Charli XCX have been released.

XCX's “Kingdom” features the help Simon LeBon (of new wave legends Duran Duran), and is appropriately cinematic and sweeping. Initially powered by some hypnotic piano and strings and anachronistic drum machine effects, it hits its stride once LeBon's distinctive vocals are paired with XCX's breathiness.

Listen to it here:

Meanwhile, Grande and the Diplo-led Major Lazer dropped their collaboration, entitled “All My Love,” yesterday.

It's no surprise that their contribution is a more upbeat, danceable jam than “Kingdom.” Grande shows off her formidable vocal range over a heavy, synthy beat with a slightly Caribbean feel. It brings Katniss' rebellion to the global dance floor.

Listen to it here:

The “Mockingjay” soundtrack also features Haim, The Chemical Brothers, Pusha T, CHVRCHES, Grace Jones, and new material from Lorde herself.

It stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Julianne Moore, Elizabeth Banks, Jena Malone, Donald Sutherland, Stanley Tucci and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part I” opens November 21.