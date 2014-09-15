Watch Ariana Grande and Chris Brown’s ridiculous ‘Don’t Be Gone Too Long’ music video

https://dailymotion.com/video/x25ubxz

Ariana Grande and Chris Brown went to a Renaissance Faire and came out clean on the other side with a new music video.

“Don't Be Gone Too Long” is off of Brown's long-delayed “X,” out tomorrow. And while I like Grande and Brown's voices together, this song is a particular thudder, like two talented people being stuffed into a single catchy phrase.

Good thing there's MAGIC to be had. Check out the steamy landscape, like “Neverending Story.” Or the prima nocta moves, like in “Braveheart.” Prince Douchebag (the villain, I mean) looks like Alan Rickman, a la “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.” And Grande's a ballerina, like in… “Black Swan.” Brown directed it, noting he “wanted to do something different” on Twitter. So there's that, to explain thine ancient white hoodie.

The sung phrase “no one to love me when you're gone” stings a little much when it Brown behind the words, and that damsel-in-distress arm-grab at the end certainly was some interesting choreography. Don't you know that ho's loyal?

Grande only recently released her chart-topping album “My Everything,” and will appear on “Saturday Night Live” with Chris Pratt on Sept. 27. Chris Brown, on the other hand, pleaded guilty to a not-Rihanna assault on Sept. 2, stemming from an altercation from last October. His most repeated fact from his recent Billboard cover interview is that he's just human, y'know.