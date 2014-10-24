Ariana Grande and Pharrell Williams will perform on ‘A Very Grammy Christmas’ special

As we reported earlier, The Recording Academy has pressed shuffle on the way they will be presenting the Grammy nominations this year. A big part of that change is that rather than doing the “Grammy Nominations Concert Live!” in primetime on CBS as they have done in previous years, this year will see “A Very Grammy Christmas” air in that slot.

The 9pm “A Very Grammy Christmas” broadcast on December 5th will feature Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Tim McGraw, and Pharrell Williams. The artists will be performing songs of a holiday nature and more regular fare as well. Additionally, they will be offering up memories of holidays' past and telling viewers what, exactly, a Grammy nomination means to them.

Presumably, none of those Grammy nomination thoughts will be specific to any nominations they received earlier in the day as the show is not live. Instead, “A Very Grammy Christmas” will tape at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on November 18th.

During the broadcast, the one remaining Grammy category not announced earlier in the day will be made public – Album of the Year. It is unclear at this time whether that is something that will be recorded on the 18th or if it will be added for the broadcast later.

Tickets for the taping of “A Very Grammy Christmas” are available to the general via Ticketmaster. The Grammys themselves will air live on Sunday, February 8th.